The Challenge: Season 37, Episode 13 sneak peek teases Amanda Garcia’s issues with teammates

The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia during Episode 13 of Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is past the midway point, and it’s getting closer to TJ Lavin’s final with each installment.

That makes it critical for the three teams to pick up wins so they can stay out of eliminations and hopefully ensure a spot in the final.

However, the Ruby team lost one team member and gained another, who it appears will have issues with her teammates in Season 37, Episode 13.

Sneak peek for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13 arrives

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 12, it was a women’s elimination day, and it set the stage for rookie competitor Emy Alupei to volunteer to go in for the vets. She intended to win and then leave the Ruby team to take a spot with her Uncle CT on Sapphire Team.

That’s exactly what Emy did, as she defeated fellow rookie Bettina Buchanan in Bombs Away, sending the Paradise Hotel star home from The Challenge. After that, Emy took over Amanda Garcia’s place on Sapphire Team. That moved Amanda over to the Ruby team.

She joins Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, Logan Sampedro, and Big T Fazakerley on the team. Unfortunately, it seems like the men on the Ruby team aren’t too thrilled with Amanda’s arrival.

In the sneak peek footage for Episode 13 (below), Kyle Christie fills in Logan Sampedro on Amanda’s “skills” for the team. Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton also speak about not being too enthused to have Amanda since they desperately need wins.

“We just lost our No. 1 girl in Emy, and we just gained the weakest girl in the game, Amanda. Why would I want Amanda on my team? She doesn’t win anything. Amanda’s never seen a final,” Cory says in a confessional interview.

Amanda ready to cause chaos for Ruby team?

Based on the sneak peek footage, Amanda Garcia isn’t a fan of her new team either, as she reveals her thoughts in a confessional interview.

“So I’m now on the Ruby cell. Love the color. Hate the team,” Amanda says in the clip as she’s wearing a red top.

“Nobody has welcomed me, and honestly, they’re all acting like I’m this terrible player. If they’re gonna not welcome me on their team and they’re gonna treat me like I’m a s****y player, then I’m gonna act like a s****y player. So they better watch how they treat me,” she says.

She reiterated her sentiments in a comment she left on the @challengemtv Instagram post reacting to her castmates’ remarks in the sneak peek footage.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Unfortunately for the men on Amanda’s team, it will be a men’s elimination day, which could mean trouble if Amanda doesn’t feel welcomed by her teammates.

The Episode 13 synopsis teased that a player’s lack of effort will “sink their team’s chances” during the daily mission and that Cory will continue to worry about the vets turning against him.

Could Amanda be the one who sinks her team’s chances? If so, it could have her new teammates Cory, Nelson, and Logan as targets for the latest elimination.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.