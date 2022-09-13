The Challenge Season 38 tease arrives: What we know so far about cast, possible premiere date

Fans expect to see longtime host TJ Lavin again for The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

With CBS’ spinoff, The Challenge: USA, set to wrap up with its grand finale this week, many diehard fans of MTV’s competition series are awaiting the next regular season of The Challenge.

It seems to be getting closer, as a tease for Season 38 popped up on social media on Monday, with very few details, but enough to get fans excited for what’s to come.

An Instagram post features a shot of a helicopter in the air with five competitors hanging beneath it next to one another, most likely for a daily challenge.

The image has a stylish filter applied, and the individuals in the shot are so small it’s tough to tell who any of them might be.

One person is noticeably taller than the rest, and another is visibly smaller than the rest of the competitors. Based on the shot, they may be in pairs, but that’s to be determined.

It’s also difficult to tell if they’re hanging on for dear life over the water, a runway, or another terrain. Water would be the safest option, but The Challenge loves to up the ante.

The Instagram post only has the word “RIDE” for its caption, which is a curious word to use, although some fans may already have insight.

Check out the tease below, and read on for more details about what is known so far. Keep in mind there may be light spoilers in this report.

Who is in The Challenge Season 38 cast?

That’s still a mystery for those who stay away from online spoilers. So far, the only person most fans seem confident they’ll see back on the show is host TJ Lavin, as he’s been there for so long.

We know some of the cast who won’t be on the show based on recent events and their indications.

Season 37 winner Chris “CT” Tamburello was filming a movie, and it’s on the way for the masses. Sadly, fans shouldn’t expect to see the five-time champ going for his sixth Challenge win in Season 38.

Multi-time finalist Cory Wharton mentioned he’d be taking time off following his Spies, Lies & Allies season. That’s confirmed, as he was involved in a celebrity boxing match and filming episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley revealed her intentions to step away from reality TV and focus on culinary studies.

Some other individuals along the way publicly confirmed via social media that they weren’t on Season 38. They included Spies, Lies & Allies rookies Hughie Maughan, Michaela Bradshaw, and Corey Lay, as well as former finalist Theo Campbell.

Big Brother star Josh Martinez also stepped away for a season and called it a positive move for his mindstate. He’s also recently been getting jacked at the gym, possibly to prepare for Season 39.

Those individuals won’t be on the show based on their own words and events over the past several months while Season 38 filmed. However, that leaves the door open for many other Challengers to participate.

When could Season 38 premiere date happen?

So far, MTV has only teased Season 38. In a light spoiler, “Ride” will be part of the title and theme for the upcoming season. However, there has yet to be any official premiere date for The Challenge Season 38.

The Challenge: USA spinoff will conclude with Episode 11 on Wednesday, September 14, as winners will be crowned at TJ’s final.

On Wednesday, September 21, MTV will release the first part of a three-part documentary series called The Challenge Untold History, giving fans insight into the franchise’s creation and evolution over the years.

It seems likely that another tease, teaser trailer, or full trailer could arrive for Season 38 during any of the airings of that three-part Challenge documentary on MTV.

With the recent tease, The Challenge Season 38 premiere fans are hopeful the show could be here as soon as October. However, Season 36, Double Agents, premiered on December 9, 2021. The Challenge Season 27, Battle of the Bloodlines, had a December 2, 2015 premiere.

Based on those previous December premieres and leaving MTV some time to roll out content to build the hype, The Challenge Season 38 premiere could be here on December 7, 2022. Nonetheless, fans will soon see some of their favorites return to the thrilling competition series on MTV!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.