The Challenge star Cory Wharton comments after his first boxing match and hints at future fight

Cory Wharton appears in The Wharton Family, his YouTube vlog series. Pic credit: The Wharton Family/YouTube

On the heels of his first-ever boxing match, The Challenge’s Cory Wharton is enjoying the moment and possibly looking towards another bout in the future.

Cory participated in Saturday night’s Social Gloves 2 celebrity boxing event, held at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The multi-time Challenge finalist took on Too Hot to Handle’s Chase DeMoor, in a battle that had been building up for weeks.

Most recently, it saw the two competitors facing off at a press conference and photo session, where things got physical with the two opponents throwing some punches.

They finally got to throw punches within the squared circle on Saturday evening in a five-round exhibition match as part of a multi-fight event.

Other fights included NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson battling it out and the main event featuring social media stars Austin McBroom and AnEson Gib.

The 31-year-old reality TV star took to his Instagram Story following his in-ring battle against Too Hot to Handle’s Chase DeMoor to show some love to his fans for their support.

“First boxing match done. Complete,” Cory said, continuing, “Thank you, guys. The experience was crazy. Wooo! We did that. We did that last night, and I just want to say thank you guys for everyone who came out and showed love.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m excited, man. I’m definitely gonna drop to 190, and we gonna make our moves from there. I’ma keep this short and simple. Appreciate y’all,” he said.

Cory had been training for several weeks for the big fight and sharing various clips on his Instagram page as he prepared. He also played in a celebrity football game at the Los Angeles Rams training camp this past summer.

The Challenge star previously mentioned he was stepping away from The Challenge after appearing in Spies, Lies & Allies. So far, it appears it was at least for one season. MTV’s 38th season of the show recently wrapped filming several weeks ago and based on online spoilers, Cory was not amongst the featured cast members.

Social Gloves 2 featured KOs, no winner in Cory’s fight

As Monsters and Critics reported, Saturday night’s fight featuring Cory vs. Chase was only an exhibition match that lasted five rounds. Both competitors went the distance, but there was no official score kept.

With that, there was no official winner and both guys showed good sportsmanship after the fight. Commentators and other personalities on-screen during the live stream gave their takes on the fight and mostly suggested they felt Cory looked like the winner over the five rounds.

In other action, fans saw former NFL running backs square off in a boxing match. In their exhibition fight, Bell knocked out Peterson, which could’ve been one of the highlight moments of the night.

Le’Veon Bell dropped Adrian Peterson 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/XELsRaQ6y6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 11, 2022

However, the main event also delivered. A pair of social media stars were in action, with Gib taking on McBroom. According to MMA Fighting’s report, Gib delivered a knockout in the fourth round to win his match at the celebrity boxing event.

AnesonGib SLEEPS Austin Mcbroom! OMG pic.twitter.com/lt4ZAMBY7f — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) September 11, 2022

It’s unknown what Cory might be planning for his next fight, but there are other stars from The Challenge who have also fought in celebrity boxing matches. Among them are his castmates, Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark, all of whom appeared with Cory on Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.