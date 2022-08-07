The Challenge star Cory Wharton participates in celebrity football game with Los Angeles Rams

Cory Wharton shared photos from his recent celebrity football game experience. Pic credit: MTV

While Cory Wharton might be taking time away from MTV’s The Challenge, he hasn’t lost his desire for competition. The former Double Agents finalist and Spies, Lies & Allies competitor was on the football field for a recent game.

Cory, 31, participated in a celebrity flag football game hosted by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Challenge star donned a No. 99 jersey and shorts in the Rams’ trademark colors as he shared an Instagram post from his fun-filled weekend with the team and his family.

That included Cory linking up with NFL star Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defensive star who helped them seal the deal in the Super Bowl. Cory flexed alongside Donald in a fired-up pose for his first photo.

The second image in his IG series has Wharton clutching the football as he looks to advance down the field. Along with his Rams gear, he’s got on white football gloves, tinted sports sunglasses, and a yellow cap with an upside-down smiley face.

It was a family affair for Cory, as other pictures include his daughters Ryder and Mila. A sweet family photo has them posing together, with Cory’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, also holding their newest addition to the family, Maya Grace Wharton.

Based on Cory’s IG caption, he had a great game, scoring two touchdowns for Team Donald in a 28-17 victory. He also thanked all the Rams fans who came out to watch the game and “showed love.”

Cory’s celebrity boxing match postponed

Ahead of his celebrity football game at the Los Angeles Rams training camp, Cory was going to be featured at a celebrity boxing event.

That event, hosted by Social Gloves, was to take place July 30 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Cory was set to fight fellow reality TV star Chase DeMoor from Too Hot to Handle.

However, a fighter participating in the main event matchup became unavailable. According to an official statement that Social Gloves shared on Instagram, Aneson Gib was unavailable to go, resulting in the entire event being postponed.

Gib was originally going to fight social media star Austin McBroom in the main event, with Cory vs. Chase DeMoor as part of the celebrity boxing event’s undercard.

There had been a bit of buildup ahead of Cory’s matchup, with he and DeMoor posting clips on social media of their training and trash-talking each other. At one point, the two got on stage together as a promotional event before the match, with a bit of a scuffle happening and Cory getting shoved.

Cory said he was taking a break from The Challenge

With his current schedule, one would quickly figure out that Cory Wharton isn’t too worried about training for MTV’s The Challenge. Following his appearance in Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies, he spoke about taking some time off.

Cory commented about his decision to step away from the competition series due to wanting to be more available for his daughters and to co-parent with Taylor Selfridge, or his ex Cheyenne Floyd, as necessary.

He said after losing in the first round of a multi-round elimination event on Spies, Lies & Allies, he started thinking about his daughters and mentally “checked out” of The Challenge. He also brought up his situation at home when discussing that on The Challenge Aftermath show.

“Like I’m getting phone calls from Cheyenne [Floyd] telling me like, ‘Hey, I need you home.’ Taylor’s [Selfridge] missing me, so like all this pressure, I’m like ‘Damn.’ And I’m mad because I gave up on myself a little bit. So I think that’s why I’m going to take a break a little while,” Cory shared.

Cory also mentioned that taking a break from filming The Challenge could help renew his passion for the competition show.

“I just want to have that fight. I want to have fun. I want to want to be in The Challenge house…I think this season for me, my head was somewhere else, and so it showed in my gameplay,” he said.

The Challenge Season 38 recently wrapped up filming in Argentina, and Cory wasn’t part of it based on his packed schedule of other events.

It appears he’s thoroughly enjoying his life away from the show but still finding other ways to stoke those competitive fires while also getting to be with his family!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.