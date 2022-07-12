Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton training for his next competition, a celebrity boxing match

Cory is training for a celebrity boxing match later this month. Pic credit: The Wharton Family/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Cory Wharton is training for his next competition, and this time it won’t be for reality TV.

Cory has appeared on several MTV reality TV shows over the years, including The Real World, Ex on the Beach, and several spinoffs of The Challenge. This, in addition to being a cast member on Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom Family Reunion, and the spinoff currently in production, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Now, Cory is setting his sights on the boxing ring for his next challenge, which he’ll debut later this month. Cory announced the exciting news on social media.

Teen Mom OG alum Cory Wharton training for celebrity boxing match

Along with a lineup for the event, Cory shared some information in his caption, which read, “It’s TIME Finally we are here🥊🔜 That’s right people I’m happy to announce that I’ll be taking part in the NO MORE TALK card on July 30th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles 🙌🏽”

Cory, whose newborn daughter Maya Grace Wharton underwent surgery for Tricuspid Atresia, told his fans that he’s putting in the work at the gym and that he’s taking this seriously and hopes to make boxing part of his competitive career moving forward.

“I finally get to step in the ring & get my foot in the door. I’m gonna take a advantage of this opportunity I’m gonna work harder than ever before !! I want to show people that I’m serious about this and this isn’t just a one off boxing match for me we’re going to continue to build off this momentum and continue to push forward 🙏🏽,” he continued.

Cory concluded his caption, “I’m excited to show you guys what I’m capable of and I just wanna say no more talking it’s all about the work that you put in.💪🏽 I’ll see y’all in the ring July 30th!!🥊”

In a second Instagram post, Cory shared a video of himself training, including running, hitting the weights, and sparring.

“The Countdown begins ⏰🥊… July 30th !!!! NO MORE TALK 👌🏽 I can’t wait to pour everything into this match on the 30th I don’t think y’all understand I’ve been WAITING FOR THIS opportunity,& I WON’T Disappoint 🍿🍿🍿,” he captioned the post.

Cory also filming for Teen Mom spinoff The Next Chapter

As Cory awaits his boxing match, he’s also been filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage with his fans.

Cory will appear alongside his first baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd, their 5-year-old daughter Ryder, and several other moms from the Teen Mom franchise, including Catelynn Baltierra, Ashley Jones, Maci Bookout, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and Amber Portwood.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere in the near future.