Teen Mom OG: Cory Wharton shares the sweet moment daughter Ryder met her new baby sister Maya

Cory Wharton recently shared a special moment with Teen Mom OG fans, showing his firstborn daughter Ryder meeting her new baby sister Maya for the first time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cory and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their second daughter together, Maya Grace Wharton, on June 1.

Maya was born with a congenital birth defect called Tricuspid Atresia. The defect affects the valve controlling blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle, causing Maya to undergo her first open-heart surgery at six days old.

Maya spent 13 days in the NICU but came home to join parents Cory and Taylor and big sisters Ryder and Mila. Cory shares 5-year-old Ryder with Cheyenne Floyd, and he and Taylor also share their 2-year-old daughter, Mila Mae Wharton.

On Cory and Taylor’s YouTube channel, they’ve chronicled little Maya’s journey from birth with their followers. Since most of the videos were “depressing,” as Cory described them, they were happy to finally share a happy experience.

In the video share dated July 20, Cory recorded Ryder’s reaction to meeting Maya for the first time, which was adorable. Before heading inside to see Maya, Cory conducted a quick “interview” with Ryder outside.

“Are you nervous to meet your sister?” he asked Ryder, who adorably shook her head “yes,” as she looked down at the ground and responded, “Umm hmm!”

When Cory opened the front door, Ryder was enthusiastically greeted by her little sister Mila, who ran up to her and hugged her with a big smile, clearly happy to spend time with her.

Ryder approached Maya as she napped in her baby swing before getting a chance to hold her for the first time. “I just love smelling newborn babies,” she told her dad as she gently sniffed Maya’s hair.

Cory’s life as a father, future with the Teen Mom franchise

Cory has settled down, trading his wild bachelor days for fatherhood, which suits him well. Now that he has three kids to provide for, Cory ensures his finances are in check.

In addition to his multiple appearances on MTV’s The Challenge, Cory has also been a regular cast member on Teen Mom OG. With the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, merging the cast with Teen Mom 2, Cory will remain within the Teen Mom franchise. In addition, Cory is set to compete in a celebrity boxing match later this month.

It looks as though Cory and Taylor have their hands full and in the best ways possible.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.