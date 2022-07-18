The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Six teams remain after latest elimination results

TJ Lavin hosts The Challenge Season 38, filming in Argentina. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge Season 38 is drawing closer to crowning its champions as filming continues in Argentina with eliminations whittling down the field to a group of finalists.

Based on cast spoilers revealed weeks ago, the next installment in MTV’s competition series will bring back popular veteran cast members, including several former champions on the show.

Like other seasons, rookies will join the cast, although not necessarily as many as The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season featured.

With the latest theme, some newcomers have yet to appear on any reality TV shows and are fighting for their chance to win big prize money.

Rookies are traditionally picked off early and often by the vets. However, a few rookies may be involved in TJ Lavin’s final, based on the remaining teams in the game.

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers had been on pause for a while but now have revealed another elimination has occurred, leaving just six teams in the competition.

Latest elimination results for The Challenge 38

The Challenge Season 38 is rumored to have the title Ride or Dies and has teams consisting of one man and one woman who are considered allies. These allies can be good friends, family members, boyfriend-girlfriend, or husband-wife.

Examples include Amber Borzotra with her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, Kailah Casillas with her husband Sam Bird, and Johnny Bananas with his longtime friend Nany Gonzalez.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The season has featured eliminations after each day’s daily challenge, and spoiler results have been arriving from the Vevmo forum and @GamerVev on Twitter.

Based on the forum thread’s latest update, Kaycee Clark and her brother, Kenny Clark, were the latest pair ousted from the game. Kaycee was the only reigning champ appearing in Season 38 after winning on the Spies, Lies & Allies season with Chris “CT” Tamburello.

As of this writing, it’s unknown which team eliminated Kaycee and Kenny or what sort of event they competed in. After Season 37, Kaycee had a perfect 3-0 record in eliminations. She never entered an elimination in The Arena during the season but defeated her girlfriend, Nany Gonzalez on Day 2 of the Spies, Lies & Allies final.

Who’s left competing on The Challenge Season 38?

With Kaycee and her brother’s elimination, just six teams remain for The Challenge Season 38. The seven-time champion Johnny Bananas leads the way alongside Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nany Gonzalez. Nany has yet to win a season of The Challenge.

Three-time champion Jordan Wiseley entered the season as a replacement cast member, becoming teammates with veteran Aneesa Ferreira. Aneesa is another competitor who has never won a season.

The same goes for teammates Tori Deal and Devin Walker. They competed in the Spies, Lies & Allies final but finished in second and third place, respectively, with teammates Kyle Christie and Emy Alupei.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Another former champion still competing is Amber Borzotra, the winner of Double Agents alongside CT. Amber is looking for her second win on the show and is teamed up with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, a personal trainer.

A fifth team still competing in The Challenge Season 38 is Fessy Shafaat and his teammate, rookie Moriah Jadea, an Instagram model and influencer. Fessy is yet another Challenge vet who has reached the final several times but hasn’t won it.

Last but not least, there is a team featuring two rookies still vying to prove they can outwit, outlast, and outcompete the veteran stars. Love Island USA’s Olivia Kayser is there with her friend, Horacio Gutierrez, from Exatlon Telemundo.

How many teams will participate in The Challenge Season 38 final is unknown. Spies, Lies & Allies had four teams enter the final, with two eliminations at the start of Day 2, leaving just three teams to compete.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.