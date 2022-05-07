The Challenge winner Amber Borzotra shares message about boyfriend with Mexico photo

Former Big Brother contestant Amber Borzotra during The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Borzotra has been back on social media for several weeks, following a tough personal matter she had been dealing with since last year. In a recent Instagram post, she showed love for her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer.

The Challenge: Double Agents winner credited Chauncey as one of the individuals that helped her while dealing with difficult times, and it appears their relationship has continued to blossom.

Her latest social media share arrives as fans speculate about whether the former champ will return to The Challenge again with other Big Brother stars.

Amber shows love for boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

It’s been several months now that Big Brother and The Challenge star Amber Borzotra has been dating personal trainer Chauncey Palmer. Their relationship took off after Amber had finished filming for The Challenge Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies.

On Friday, she took to her Instagram to share a photo of them wearing vibrant shirts as they looked happy during an outing in Mexico. Amber wore a white top featuring various green leaves, plants, and flowers, along with hoop earrings and necklaces.

The couple looks cozy and is all smiles with Amber’s hand on Chauncey’s neck and her head resting against his.

“I found the person I never want to stop making memories with! ♥️ #ILoveYou 🤞🏽,” Amber wrote in a sweet caption.

Chauncey was one of the many people who left a comment on the photo, as he showed his love back for Amber.

“I love you baby let’s continue to make memories and have more pets😂 .. I appreciate you always and being able to have you by me to help speed my growth as a man.. Most importantly I’m excited for what the future holds❤️,” Chauncey wrote in the comments.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram

Amber disappeared from social media, praised ‘amazing’ boyfriend

As Monsters & Critics reported last month, Amber returned to Instagram after months of not posting on the platform. The Double Agents winner shared an emotional video in which she talked about why she had to step away from social media.

“I usually don’t fall off the grid that often, and when I do, it’s because I need time to heal, and I’m going through something deep,” Amber shared.

She also talked about the love and support she received from other individuals during the personal matter. She didn’t give details on the situation beyond saying there were some difficult circumstances for her and her family.

“I just wanted to say thank you to those who know what happened and what has been going on. Thank you for being there for me. I appreciate you so much,” Amber said, adding, “Big love to my boyfriend, You’re amazing. You’re my rock, and I love you.”

Amber, 34, revealed she was dating Chauncey last August when Spies, Lies & Allies was airing on MTV. During The Challenge episodes, viewers saw Amber was in a brief showmance with castmate Jeremiah White when the show was filmed initially.

The duo was eliminated in Episode 9 by castmates Cory Wharton and Bettina Buchanan. That sent the former Challenge winner home, as she lost her first-ever elimination on the show.

It’s currently unknown if Amber will return for The Challenge Season 38, although speculation is out there that she’s amongst the veteran competitors contacted for the cast.

Based on her latest post, she and her boyfriend Chauncey have continued to enjoy their blossoming relationship, so it seems Amber is doing a lot better after what sounded like several rough months for her and her family.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.