The Challenge Season 38: Spoilers reveal two more teams eliminated during filming

TJ Lavin during The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 filming is underway, with a cast of rookies, veterans, and champions competing in Argentina for big prize money.

Based on the online spoilers, things have been pretty interesting so far, with surprising early eliminations and new additions arriving for the cast throughout the event.

The latest spoilers revealed two additional teams that got eliminated from the show, including a former champion who is now out of the game.

Two more teams are gone from The Challenge 38

A total of 15 cast members have now either been eliminated, quit, or disqualified from the cast of MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. Eight of those cast members are men, and seven are women.

In the latest batch of online spoilers, two more male-female pairings were revealed as officially eliminated. One team consisted of former champion Laurel Stucky, who teamed up with her friend and Ex on the Beach castmate, Jakk Maddox.

The second team revealed as eliminated from The Challenge are rookies Kim Tantra and Colleen Schneider. Kim was a cast member on the reality TV show Prince Charming Germany, while Colleen appeared on The Mole Germany.

PinkRose originally posted these elimination spoilers on a Vevmo forum thread, keeping track of which cast members are on the show and then eliminated. Various fan accounts on social media have reshared the big news within the past day.

More champs joined the Season 38 cast

The latest season of MTV’s The Challenge is shaping up to be interesting, based on which cast members started the show, and then some of the cast members added after filming started.

One of the first spoiler reports about a surprise twist was that seven-time champion Johnny Bananas joined the cast shortly after filming started with his teammate Nany Gonzalez.

However, the surprises didn’t stop there. Within the past few days, more shocking spoilers arrived online, with the first indicating that three-time champ Jordan Wiseley was added to Season 38. Jordan joined after the second quarantine as Aneesa Ferreira’s new teammate when her friend James Simon was sent home by production.

One additional team arrived in the game as a surprise twist, as The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo were recently revealed in spoilers. The Road Rules OGs are multi-time champions, with Darrell winning four seasons and Veronica three.

Other champions were in the initial cast, including Laurel Stucky, Kaycee Clark, Amber Borzotra, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, making for quite the group of competitors.

Along with the veterans, there are newcomers, including Amber’s boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, Kaycee’s brother Kenny, and Love Island star Johnny Middlebrooks.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.