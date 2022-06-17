Ex on the Beach star Derynn Paige reveals if she’d ever go on MTV’s The Challenge

Reality TV star Derynn Paige gave fans insight into her current life and plans. Pic credit: Derynn Paige/YouTube

MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 5 recently aired its final episode, with Derynn Paige amongst the cast members at the villa who chose to leave single.

It made for her third appearance on an MTV reality dating show, as she’d previously been featured on Double Shot at Love featuring several Jersey Shore stars.

Following her last episode of Ex on the Beach 5, Derynn responded to fan questions, some of which involved her returning to television, with one asking about the possibility she’d go on MTV’s The Challenge.

Derynn comments on her television future, The Challenge

Taking to her Instagram Story over the past 24 hours, EOTB’s Derynn Paige let fans in on her plans when it comes to television. In a video clip, she responded to a question asking if she’d do any other TV shows.

“Of course, I would,” Derynn said, adding a caveat. “If it’s a dating show, probably not. I need a break. I can’t do anymore. It’s worse than real-life dating, actually.”

In another slide on her IG Story, a fan asked if she’d “do the MTV Challenge” for a future TV show. Based on her answer, that’s a firm no from her.

“Absolutely not. I would just be flailing my limbs everywhere,” she wrote over a clip of herself in the gym kicking a leg in the air.

As mentioned, Derynn appeared on the first two seasons of MTV’s Double Shot at Love, a dating show which featured Jersey Shore OGs Vinny Guadaglino and DJ Pauly D.

Derynn was among the first season’s finalists, finishing among runner-up contestants to the winner, Alysse Joyner.

She was among nine cast members for the show’s second season, along with her friend Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz.

B-Lashes made a cameo appearance during Episode 11 of Ex on the Beach 5, giving Derynn some things to consider regarding her potential relationship with Ricky Rogers. Ultimately, that food for thought may have helped Derynn realize that she didn’t want to be with him.

Ex on the Beach produced other Challenge stars

The fifth season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach arrived three years after Season 4, known as Peak of Love. It featured some notable stars from The Challenge, including former champion Laurel Stucky, her love interest, Nicole Zanatta, Jemmye Carroll, and Marlon Williams.

Those individuals had already been on seasons of MTV’s competition series, while some other reality TV stars went on EOTB before debuting on The Challenge.

Some former EOTB cast members that viewers have seen competing in front of TJ Lavin over the years include Jay Starrett, Paulie Calafiore, Angela Babicz, Alicia Wright, and Morgan Willett.

So far, Laurel is the only one who has won a championship, but her reality TV debut was on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II, and then she later went on EOTB with Nicole (Real World: Skeletons).

That said, it’s always possible MTV will continue to find new talent from their resurrected dating show, Ex on the Beach, to bring to The Challenge. Don’t count Derynn Paige in anytime soon, though!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. Ex on the Beach is on hiatus from MTV.