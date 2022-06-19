The Challenge 38 spoilers: Cast gets another surprise twist for upcoming MTV season

TJ Lavin will host MTV’s 38th season of The Challenge, which features several surprises for the cast. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers are pointing towards what could be an exciting new installment in MTV’s competition series! While online spoilers have been showing off elimination results, there are other twists in the game.

Those twists have been bringing surprise additions to the cast. The most recent cast additions bring two more former champions into the mix.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge, with the names of some of the cast members expected to be on the show.

The Challenge 38 spoilers: More cast members added?

On Saturday, Monsters and Critics reported the latest spoilers for Season 38 of The Challenge, with news that three-time champion Jordan Wiseley joined the cast, becoming a replacement teammate for Aneesa Ferreira at some point during the filming.

Based on new online spoilers, two more OGs have joined the cast. They are multi-time champs Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, both of whom appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 3 with Jordan.

As of this report, it’s unknown what the reason for this particular twist was. The season’s theme has been Ride or Dies, with male-female pairings consisting of allies.

Veronica and Darrell are Road Rules alum and have a friendship spanning many years, making them a good pairing for the show. In All Stars 3, viewers have seen the three-time champ Veronica as part of the Treehouse Alliance. Her strategic gameplay with the alliance has kept her in the game until Episode 8.

Darrell, 42, is a four-time Challenge champion, giving the show’s seven-time winner, Johnny Bananas, another potential tough opponent, along with Jordan.

Which stars are still in The Challenge Season 38 cast?

There has been a batch of eliminations during the filming of the latest season. They’ve included an early exit for another All Stars 3 cast member, Kailah Casillas, and her husband, Sam Bird. Also ousted from the game early was former champ Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, who was paired with rumored girlfriend Tamara Alfaro.

Bananas and his ally Nany Gonzalez are still in the game as of this writing. So are former champions Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark. Amber, who won Double Agents with Chris “CT” Tamburello, is teamed up with boyfriend Chauncey Palmer.

Kaycee is currently teamed up with her brother Kenny Clark. Kenny and Chauncey have zero reality TV experience coming into the game but have their teammates’ experience. Kaycee was a winner on Spies, Lies & Allies with teammate CT during the final.

CT didn’t return for Season 38, as he appears to be taking a break, likely to spend time with his family and prepare for the arrival of his major movie on the way.

Other cast members who appear to still be alive in the game are Spies, Lies & Allies finalists Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and Nelson Thomas. Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Michele Fitzgerald returned for Season 38 and is teamed with Jay Starrett.

As previously mentioned, longtime cast member Aneesa Ferreira is still in the game, as she’s teamed up with Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.