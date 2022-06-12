The Challenge: Kailah Casillas gives cheeky bikini view in pool during North Norfolk trip with husband

The Challenge’s Kailah Casillas poses during North Norfolk, England trip. Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

As episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 3 are moving towards what could be a frantic finale, Kailah Casillas is enjoying some time with her husband Sam Bird on a sweet getaway.

The two enjoyed a trip to North Norfolk, England, which included a stay at a bed and breakfast, some bike riding, and a dip in the pool.

That pool time provided a perfect photo opportunity as The Challenge star posed in her man’s arms, offering a cheeky bikini view in the latest content.

Kailah Casillas poses with hubby in pool

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sam Bird showed off he and his wife, Kailah Casillas, enjoying some time in a pool. The image arrived as temperatures are pushing near or past 90 in many regions of the United Kingdom.

In the sizzling pic, Kailah’s dark hair is soaked from the swim as she holds onto Sam’s shoulders, and he has her hips, seeming to lift her out of the water.

She wears a floral-patterned bikini in the image, with Sam wearing some floral pattern trunks to match. Kailah’s fit physique is displayed as her backside is raised out of the water, showing a rear bikini view.

“Matching energy,” Sam wrote in the caption for his 639,000 followers, with the new pic beginning to receive Likes and comments.

The couple revealed they were enjoying a stay at the Holly Lodge Boutique B&B in North Norfolk. In a video clip on Sam’s IG Story, he showed off some areas of the room where he and Kailah stayed for the weekend getaway.

Pic credit: @samrobertbird/Instagram Story

In another photo that Kailah shared on her Instagram, she revealed they’d been doing some bicycling during their excursion. Kailah rocks short shorts with a white top showing her midsection as she poses on a charming bicycle with a basket near Shepherds Hut.

“Rollin into summer,” Kailah wrote in a simple caption.

Is Kailah rolling into The Challenge: All Stars 3 final?

With The Challenge: All Stars 3, Kailah has been one of the members of the alliance known as the Treehouse, which also featured castmates Sylvia Elsrode, Roni Chance, Veronic Portillo, Jemmye Carroll, Tina Bridges, and Derrick Kosinski.

The group had been trying to target two specific OGs: KellyAnne Judd and Kendall Darnell. While they were able to get Kendall ousted by an elimination, KellyAnne is still there.

Meanwhile, Treehouse lost numbers due to Jemmye leaving for a family emergency, Tina getting hurt, and Sylvia getting eliminated in Episode 6. Sylvia’s elimination was set up by KellyAnne, who won the daily challenge and chose to send her in at The Arena.

So far, Veronica, Roni, and Kailah have moved through the season without having to go into elimination. However, many fans wonder which one of them may be called into The Arena next.

And while KellyAnne seems to have a lot to say in interviews and on social media regarding the Treehouse as the episodes arrive, Kailah shared a message with her fans and followers, seemingly indicating she’s left all that drama behind after filming ended.

Sometimes even a quick getaway is an excellent way to clear the mind and relax. Based on her recent trip with Sam to North Norfolk, the two seem unbothered and enjoying life away from the reality TV scene!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.