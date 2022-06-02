The Challenge star Johnny Bananas shows off washboard abs in thirst trap photo from San Diego

Johnny Bananas from The Challenge poses for a shirtless selfie in San Diego. Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Instagram

MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge star Johnny Bananas blessed his adoring fans and followers with a shirtless photo on social media, showing he’s kept himself chiseled in his time away from reality TV.

The seven-time Challenge champ hasn’t been on the competition show since Total Madness, where he completed another winning season to further solidify his status as the G.O.A.T. of MTV’s series.

However, another castmate has recently gained some ground, which may have been enough to stir Bananas to return to his old stomping grounds to keep plenty of distance between them.

Johnny Bananas brings fans shirtless thirst trap photo

On Monday, Johnny Bananas shared yet another post on his official Instagram, this time shooting a mirror selfie with an iPhone in hand. It may be a pre or post-shower selfie, as he’s wearing only a towel and nothing else as he looks into the mirror.

Bananas’ washboard abs are on full display, and it’s no surprise he can show those off. In the past few weeks, he teased his potential return to MTV’s The Challenge with a serious workout video as he performed various exercises in the gym.

“Be the light or the mirror that reflects it 🍌🪞 @bananastravels,” his caption states, with Solamar San Diego as the photo location.

It’s not just about the shirtless thirst trap, as a second photo shows Bananas looking extra dapper as he’s put on a stylish grey suit with a pink shirt and colorful tie.

The photos certainly generated lots of attention and buzz, as Bananas received over 6,300 Likes and 126 comments admiring the latest visuals.

Bananas’ suit in the post above was his attire of choice as he attended a red carpet event to promote the new movie, Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.

The Challenge star shared a montage of highlights from his time at the event set to Kenny Loggins’ classic Danger Zone from the original Top Gun. Bananas’ video even includes a bit where Cruise is on the red carpet and gives a wave behind Bananas.

Will Johnny Bananas be on Season 38 of The Challenge?

Several months ago, Johnny Bananas sent shockwaves through The Challenge rumor mill by revealing that he felt ready to return to the show on his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

During an episode featuring longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin, Bananas suggested he’d return for the upcoming season, suggesting it was time for him to return and “right the ship.”

In a Twitter post, he also suggested he needed to “save the franchise,” as he felt it needed his help due to recent poor ratings and low viewership numbers on MTV.

Bananas also mentioned getting together more of a veteran presence for the show. Based on recent Season 38 spoilers, it seems there may be a bit more of that than in previous seasons. However, rumors also suggest quite a few rookies will pop up on The Challenge, similar to the past few installments.

The past two seasons of MTV’s competition series were Spies, Lies & Allies and Double Agents. Both seasons featured Chris “CT” Tamburello amongst the main winners, as Bananas’ longtime castmate captured his fourth and fifth championships. That put him just a few behind Bananas for the all-time lead.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.