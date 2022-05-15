The Challenge star Johnny Bananas teases his Season 38 return with video clip

Johnny Bananas during an elimination event for The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: Paramount+

It’s been a few seasons since The Challenge legend Johnny Bananas has graced television screens, but it appears he’s ready for a return to MTV’s competition series.

While he had initially been ready to appear on the All Stars 3 spinoff, an injury kept him from appearing in the new season. That would’ve further solidified an already epic cast of competitors.

However, the seven-time champion has said he wants to add to his already Challenge-leading number of seasons won by returning to the MTV show to help “save the franchise.”

Johnny Bananas teases his Challenge return

Taking to his official Instagram on Sunday, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio shared a new video clip featuring an intense workout session. Set to a reimagined version of Still D.R.E. by Dr. Dre, The Challenge star goes through various exercises using heavy weights or his body weight.

That includes pull-ups, dips, push-ups, farmer’s carry, and work on his abs and core. Bananas also tagged Chef Devin, whose Instagram reveals he helps with meal prep and nutrition.

“Guess who’s back,” Dr. Dre’s voice says as the song’s familiar background music hits, and Bananas stands with his hands resting on his hips, looking at the camera.

“What doesn’t CHALLENGE you doesn’t CHANGE you 💪🍌 #Fitchick #SundayFunday #weekendwarrior,” Bananas wrote in his caption.

Bananas previously shared his intentions to return

While there’s yet to be any official confirmation that Johnny Bananas will be on The Challenge Season 38, he got fans believing he would be back with comments made on his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

During an episode featuring legendary Challenge host TJ Lavin, Bananas shared his plans to return to the MTV competition show.

“I love that they’re trying all these new things, but the way that I see it is, taking a few seasons off, I think a lot of the vets have kind of taken a backseat, and we’ve handed the keys to the car over to some of the new kids. I think they drove the car off the cliff, so it’s time to bring the keys back,” Bananas said on the podcast episode in early March.

“TJ, I know that you’ve missed me here the last few seasons, and I think that this next season coming up, we’re gonna have a pretty strong veteran presence back on the show, so hopefully, we can right the ship,” he said.

He also teased his return when responding to someone’s tweet mentioning Bananas’ need to return to The Challenge for all the “publicity and talk.”

Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Twitter

The 39-year-old Bananas last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, which he won, making for his seventh championship during his career.

He took time away from the show during its Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies seasons, focusing on other ventures, including hosting NBC shows 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover.

In addition, he began hosting the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast on The Ringer, where he spoke with former castmates and other special guests. Now it seems he’s ready to put down the mic, step away from hosting shows, and get back on the battlefield, where he’s become most famous over the years.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.