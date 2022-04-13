The Challenge stars Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann appear in hilarious teaser clips for Celebrity Sleepover

Viewers last saw Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann together in The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: MTV

Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann will soon be reunited on fans’ screens, but not for MTV’s The Challenge. Instead, the two rivals-turned-friends will pop up in Bananas’ show Celebrity Sleepover for some hilarious fun.

On Wednesday, the duo, with a combined nine Challenge championships, teased fans with several video clips for the show’s upcoming episode.

In those clips, Wes is on the receiving end of some good-natured torture during a game of Truth or Dare with his castmate, who looks to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

Celebrity Sleepover to feature Wes Bergmann as Bananas’ guest

The show Celebrity Sleepover is one of Johnny Bananas’ projects away from The Challenge, along with 1st Look and his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. It features the well-known reality TV star talking to different celebs in a pajama party-style show. He mostly learns new skills or has them participate in fun party games.

Last season, Bananas had some cast members from The Challenge: All Stars’ first season, including Mark Long and Trishelle Cannatella.

This season’s guests are comedian Natasha Leggero, magician Mat Franco, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, and chef Anne Burrell, who will also appear on America’s Worst Celebrity Cooks featuring Challenge alum Mark Long.

In the upcoming episode, one of Bananas’ guests will be his favorite Ginger castmate, Weston Bergmann. Based on a clip shared by Bananas, he gets to use tape to rip hair off Wes’ chest and has his toes painted during their fun party game.

Making things funnier, the clip is set to the Toy Story classic, You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman.

“A soul isn’t all @Westonbergmann will be missing after our sleepover from hell… He can add his chest hair and dignity to the list 😈🔥,” Bananas wrote for his post’s caption.

Fans watched Bananas and Wes bury the hatchet when it came to their longstanding Challenge rivalry during the Total Madness season. However, the two friends still faced off in elimination, with Wes trying to take a shot to get his Skull and eliminate the multi-time champion.

That backfired, with Wes losing the elimination. Meanwhile, Bananas went on to capture his record seventh Challenge championship. That was the last time the two appeared together on-screen for a season of the MTV competition series.

Wes’ appearance to feature Truth or Dare fun

With Truth or Dare, people playing the game must choose to answer a question truthfully or accept a dare. There will be some of both on the way with Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann in Celebrity Sleepover.

A game featuring Challenge greats wouldn’t be official without consuming some sort of disgusting food. In one clip shared by Wes on his Instagram, Bananas has to eat pork brains out of a can.

A second clip has Wes forced to answer a “truth” question about his castmate, revealing what he most admires about Bananas. In typical Wes fashion, he gives a smart reply that focuses on his self-perceived greatness.

“If anyone ever says I’m not a good sport, I present Exhibit A,” Wes wrote in his caption, also telling fans to take note of his pajamas featuring gingerbread men.

Monsters & Critics previously reported about the two castmates’ linking up to shoot their scenes for the upcoming episode. Wes paid a visit to his Challenge castmate last year in Los Angeles for the filming.

At that time, rumors were kicking up about The Challenge: All Stars 2 and how they both might appear in the cast. That season has already passed, with neither Wes nor Bananas participating. A third season is on the way, with the premiere episode on May 11. A cast has yet to be revealed.

Fans can watch the duo back together again when the new episode of Celebrity Sleepover arrives on Saturday following Saturday Night Live.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.