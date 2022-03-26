The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas reveals guests for new Celebrity Sleepover season including castmate

Johnny Bananas during The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

With Johnny Bananas away from The Challenge for the past several seasons, fans have been able to get their fix of the reality TV star as a host of several other programs.

They’ve included 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover, which aired on NBC. The latter features Bananas hosting a pajama party interview show with special guests in each episode.

He recently unveiled the lineup of guests viewers can expect to see for the new season, including one of his favorite Challenge co-stars, among other reality TV stars.

Bananas’ Celebrity Sleepover guests to include NFL star, castmate

Seated on a plush sofa while wearing an open silk pajama robe, Celebrity Sleepover host Johnny Bananas hyped up the show’s new season in a video clip shared to Instagram.

“You thought last season was good, well this season- the Celebrity Sleepover, we’re pulling out all the stops,” Bananas says in the video clip.

He lists off some of the guests that fans will see in the new season, including Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, and NFL running back Austin Eckler.

Bananas didn’t reveal all the upcoming guests in his video, but there are tags included in the caption for others. Among those mentioned are comedian Natasha Leggero, Chef Anne Burrell, and Bananas’ Challenge castmate Wes Bergmann.

Bananas’ attachment to the show arrived last year. On the first season of Celebrity Sleepover, his guests included Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey, actress Tiffani Thiessen, rock legend Sammy Hagar, and cast members from The Challenge: All Stars.

Video clips featuring highlights from the show are available on the official NBC New York website.

Bananas assisted Ukraine refugees, commented on Challenge return

Last June, Monsters & Critics reported that Wes Bergmann visited Johnny Bananas so that they could film for Celebrity Sleepover. Around that time, there were still rumors about which Challenge stars might appear in the cast for The Challenge: All Stars 2.

All Stars 2 has since arrived and crowned its champions, with Bananas and Wes not part of the cast. However, Bananas shared his intent to return to the main show on MTV.

In addition to hosting 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover, Bananas hosts a podcast via The Ringer called Death, Taxes & Bananas. During an episode several weeks ago, his guest was TJ Lavin, host of MTV’s The Challenge.

Bananas brought up the recent casts and seasons, comparing them to a sinking ship, suggesting he needed to return to the show and “save the franchise.”

As of this report, there are no updated spoilers or official reports for The Challenge Season 38 cast, which is expected to start filming by May.

Bananas just recently made headlines after flying to Poland to help deliver essential supplies into war-torn Ukraine. He’s since returned home from what he described as a “harrowing” experience overseas.

The new season of Celebrity Sleepover arrives, with the premiere episode coming to NBC on April 2. Check out a teaser video below featuring some of the upcoming highlights.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.