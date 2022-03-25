Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney files for divorce from husband Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has officially filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

It looks like it’s over for Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz as Katie has officially filed for divorce.

After 12 years together, Katie and Tom shocked their fans, followers, and Vanderpump Rules viewers when they confirmed their separation following weeks of rumors. Although the two expressed their shared “respect” for one another, it wasn’t enough to help their marriage in the long run.

According to reports from TMZ, Katie filed the divorce papers with the Los Angeles Supreme Court on Tuesday. The filing comes exactly one week after the former couple posted their separation announcement to social media.

Katie’s filing for divorce comes on the heels of the couple deciding to end their marriage after over a decade together. Although statements were released simultaneously to their respective Instagram accounts, their messages varied.

For his part, Tom expressed his deep sadness over Katie’s decision to end their marriage. And while he was willing to acknowledge their separation, he admitted he wasn’t ready to use the “D” word quite yet.

“Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok,” his statement read, in part. “Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it.”

Tom carried on to say it would be “far sadder” if Katie had decided to stay in a marriage that didn’t make her happy.

Katie’s statement echoed the sentiment of avoiding animosity throughout their split. According to Katie, she still has much admiration for Tom. She continued to share that although she and Tom would separate as a couple, they “will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Katie and Tom’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars share their support following news of the couple’s split

Katie and Tom’s fans and followers weren’t the only ones sad to hear about the end of their marriage. The split has also seemingly had a great impact on their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Thankfully, the cast has banded together in a wave of support for both Katie and Tom. After making their initial announcement, past and present Vanderpump Rules stars left messages of support for them.

Co-stars showed up in both Katie and Tom’s comment sections with similar comments of support.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder wrote “I love you” when it came to her BFF Katie’s Instagram announcement.

Then, over on Tom’s statement, Stassi also echoed, “Love you both so much.”

Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, and Kristen Doute also left loving messages for the former couple.

So, while Tom and Katie may be struggling with the raw emotions of their recent split, it’s clear they are anything but alone when navigating this new venture.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.