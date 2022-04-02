The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann announces he’s going on Big Brother, castmates react to possible joke

Wes Bergmann in The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge star Wes Bergmann is known for some hilarious takes during his commentary on MTV’s show and for being a master manipulator at the game.

That’s why when he shared a tweet revealing he would be joining the reality TV show Big Brother, it had more than a few people questioning whether he was serious or joking.

Add in the fact that he tweeted it on April Fools’ Day, and it had fans and castmates reacting to the news, some of whom played along and others who weren’t falling for it.

Wes Bergmann says he’s joining Big Brother

April Fools’ Day brought a mix of jokes and serious posts from various individuals, including Big Brother and Challenge star Natalie Negrotti, who showed off her stunning swimsuit and asked fans if she should move to a new city.

While her post seemed 100% serious, a tweet from Wes Bergmann may have been a joke, as he announced he’s joining “next season of Big Brother.”

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s time. I can only hope you all support me in this move,” Wes tweeted.

It would be rare to see a Challenge star move over to Big Brother, as typically it’s been the other way around. The Challenge recently featured two former Big Brother stars winning the championship, as Amber Borzotra won in Double Agents and Kaycee Clark in Spies, Lies & Allies. Both women teamed up with show legend CT Tamburello during those season’s finals.

Kaycee also made some reality TV show history as the first person to become a winner on both Big Brother and The Challenge, something Wes may want to replicate in reverse.

Fans react to Wes’ Big Brother tweet

With Wes’ tweet came plenty of fans either falling for the joke, pointing out it was April Fools’, or saying they wished he really was going on the show.

april fools, I do know that there will be another josh around here that will fall for it tho 😭 pic.twitter.com/xTcQskUAsC — 𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖞 (@speciallydolxn) April 1, 2022

“If it wasn’t April fools day I would believe you and I would still support this decision 110% and love it 120%!!!! You’d f’ing kill it,” a fan commented.

Another fan seemed in support of Wes joining Big Brother, saying it would be interesting to see someone from The Challenge competing on there.

The Challenge castmates react to Wes’ ‘joke’

In addition to his tweet, Wes also shared the “announcement” in an official Instagram post, which included a photo of him sipping on some juice.

This IG post got over 16,000 Likes and brought in reactions from various castmates who use the Gram way more than Twitter.

Recently-married Challenge castmate Kailah Casillas said she actually was excited about Wes’ announcement for a moment.

The winner of Big Brother 19, Josh Martinez, also admitted he fell for his Challenge co-star’s joke “for a good second.”

“Can I be your 1 phone call, do they do that on big brother?” Wes’ Real World: Austin castmate Nehemiah Clark joked.

So far, Wes Bergmann’s reality TV resume only includes his appearances on MTV’s The Real World: Austin and multiple seasons of The Challenge, two of which he won.

He last appeared in the Double Agents season before taking off this past season, Spies, Lies & Allies. Most of Wes’ biggest fans, and even those who love to hate him, are probably more interested in seeing him return for The Challenge so he can try to add another championship to his accomplishments.

However, seeing a Challenge star cross over to Big Brother could also be interesting if it ever happens.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.