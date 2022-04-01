The Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti poses in stunning green swimsuit, teases potential move to new city

Natalie Negrotti during The Challenge: Vendettas season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Natalie Negrotti could be contemplating a move to put her closer to her friends, including several of her former castmates from MTV’s The Challenge.

The Big Brother 18 star and Final Reckoning finalist shared a new series of images to kick off the month of April as the spring season approaches.

That included her posing in a spring-appropriate green one-piece swimsuit along with beautiful flowers in her potential new city.

Natalie Negrotti poses in a one-piece swimsuit, teases moving

While some celebrities and reality TV stars were pulling April Fool’s pranks on friends, fans, and followers to start the new month, Natalie Negrotti shared gorgeous photos of herself in a green swimsuit with a transparent green bow in her hair.

In her first image, the Challenge star posed on a comfortable white outdoor lounge seat alongside a bouquet of white roses. Additional photos show the BB 18 contestant enjoying the roses, modeling crisp white sneakers against the green grass, and taking in the beautiful scenery in Miami, Florida.

That location prompted Natalie to ask those viewing her latest post, “Should I move to Miami?”

Monsters & Critics reported about fellow Challenge star Tori Deal’s move to Miami several months ago, bringing Tori closer to castmate Josh Martinez.

A move by Natalie would put her closer to both individuals she appeared with on a few seasons of MTV’s show, including War of the Worlds. In addition, two-time Challenge winner Rachel Robinson, a fitness trainer, also lives in the area and connects with Challenge cast members.

Castmates and fans react to Natalie’s photo series

As of this report, Natalie’s photos received nearly 4,000 Likes and over 160 comments from fans, followers, and Challenge castmates. That included Tori Deal, who voted in favor of Natalie moving to Miami.

“We can frolick into the sunset,” Natalie replied to Tori.

“Killa” Kam Williams told her Challenge castmate she looks “amazing” in the latest images.

Her good friend Britni Thornton also complimented Natalie in the photos, prompting a sweet reply from Natalie.

“There r people in this world that make me feel secure and powerful and I am so blessed to know such an amazing human like u sissy,” she told her friend and castmate.

Many of Natalie’s followers also complimented her photos and gave their feedback on the possible move to Miami. One individual told her she looked “stunning” and should move to where she thinks she’ll be “happiest.”

“Idk but wherever you go it’ll be 100x hotter because of you 😍😍🔥🔥,” another fan told Natalie.

The 32-year-old Natalie Negrotti appeared in just three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge with Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds. She reached the final in Final Reckoning alongside Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore, but they’d finish in third place.

Natalie has been away from reality TV since then. Currently, she seems to be enjoying her time as an online influencer, listing herself as a Content Creator, Social Media Manager, and FIT Professor in her Instagram bio.

She’s found ways to heat up the Gram with provocative posts featuring herself alongside friend Britni Thornton, so a move to Miami might turn up the heat even more, with Natalie posing in photoshoots with Tori Deal.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.