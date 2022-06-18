The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Surprise arrives for cast, latest elimination revealed

More of The Challenge Season 38 spoilers have arrived, which could shake up the game. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge Season 38 is rolling along with filming as eliminations continue and surprises arrive for the cast of MTV’s competition series. That cast already included several former champions, finalists, and a set of rookies, including Big Brother and Love Island stars.

However, a few cast members joined the season’s filming a bit later than the rest of the group. One of them is a recent surprise, who came on as another cast member’s new partner.

This report will contain The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, including the name of the latest eliminated cast members and a new individual who joined the cast.

The latest men’s elimination revealed for The Challenge 38

The Challenge Season 38 is filming episode footage in Argentina with daily challenges and eliminations. Up until now, there had been 11 cast members who either quit, got sent home, or got traditionally eliminated.

They included former champion Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran with “girlfriend” Tamara Alfaro, All Stars 3’s Kailah Casillas and her husband Sam Bird, and rookies Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco of Big Brother 21.

Based on details from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram (below), the latest male elimination sent Laurel Stucky’s partner Jakk Maddox home from the game.



While some cast members brought no reality TV experience to Season 38 due to the Ride or Die allies theme, Maddox was on MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love season. That season featured several Challengers as Laurel and her romantic interest, Nicole Zanatta, were part of the cast, as were Jemmye Carroll (Real World: New Orleans) and Marlon Williams (Real World: Portland).

Interestingly, the elimination spoilers usually show a male and female eliminated, typically partners. However, there has yet to be any indication that Laurel got eliminated. This could also be due to her not displaying any social media activity yet to confirm she’s eliminated.

Another OG joins The Challenge 38 cast

At one point in the Season 38 filming situation, Aneesa Ferreira’s teammate James Simon was sent home by production. It’s unclear what the reason for his dismissal was, but it didn’t result in Aneesa being sent home.

However, the season’s theme is Ride or Dies, with male-female pairings featuring allies such as friends, family members, boyfriend-girlfriend, or husband-wife. James’ elimination left many people wondering who Aneesa teamed up with if her partner was out of the game.

However, spoilers have now revealed a major surprise addition to the cast, as three-time champion Jordan Wiseley joined as Aneesa’s replacement partner. His arrival may be similar to the twists in previous seasons where Ashley Mitchell and Amber Borzotra joined the game as replacements.

He appears to be the third surprise veteran cast member to join the cast. Spoilers revealed seven-time champ Johnny Bananas and Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nany Gonzalez arrived a little bit later than others after filming started.

Jordan has been appearing as part of the cast competing in the Paramount Plus spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars 3, where it was a solo game. Based on the update from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram (@GamerVev on Twitter) above, Jordan was originally going to join the cast with Nia Moore. However, Nia had a health situation that prevented her from being part of the show.

His addition to the main show’s cast may bring some interesting situations as his former fiancee, Tori Deal, is also part of the Season 38 cast, teaming with Devin Walker.

In a previous interview, Jordan indicated he’d never appear on the show again with Tori there, so that could mean some drama is on the way, or they’ll simply co-exist as best as they can!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.