The Challenge Season 37: Tori Deal shares message to castmates ahead of premiere episode

As The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes unfold, plenty of reactions will likely arrive. Not only will cast members probably have things to say, but so will fans of MTV’s show.

Sometimes fan criticism and reactions can become harsh for cast members to deal with on social media. However, Tori Deal sent out an important reminder message for her castmates to take into consideration.

Tori Deal shares important reminder with The Challenge cast

The Challenge Season 37 will mark a return to the show for Tori Deal, who makes her sixth appearance and is still searching for her first win in a final.

She’s also been the target of online rumors and hate over the years, as have other castmates. Still, she’s shown herself to be able to deal with the good and the bad that come along with being on reality TV.

Some of her castmates will be brand new additions to The Challenge, while others have worked with Tori in the past. With an Instagram post, Tori shared an important message for all of them on August 11th, ahead of the premiere.

In her “Dear castmates” note, Tori reminds everyone that they’re “f*****g awesome” and advises them to do their best “to not let comments and opinions break you.”

She goes on to mention, “it still hurts to read mean s**t online” but adds that viewers only see edited footage meant to be “entertaining.”

“So while you’re watching and enjoying this epic season just remember who you are and your truth!” The Challenge veteran adds, mentioning, “it’s the experience of a lifetime to compete on this show.”

“Even though there’s a lot of hate out there, there’s WAY MORE LOVE,” she wrote, adding, “Happy Premiere Day” for everyone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CScEEmILZQV/ Tori also added an inspirational quote in the final slide of the Instagram post from Rick Warren.

“If you live for the approval of others, you will die by their rejection,” the quote reads.

It’s sound advice from The Challenge star as she and others prepare for a wild ride when certain footage and cast comments may surprise people.

Tori in spotlight after Season 37 preview special, sneak peek footage

Fans have already seen a bit of Tori in promotional clips ahead of the season premiere. There was also a Global Activation Launch special on Monday, August 11, with fans picking up on Tori’s conversation with rookie Corey Lay.

During their chat, Tori’s new castmate tried to get some tips from her about The Challenge and what he needs to do and “not do” in the competition.

“I’m coming in this season so much lighter. Like I just got out of a huge relationship,” Tori tells Corey, referring to her broken-off engagement with castmate Jordan Wiseley.

“I was with somebody for three years. I was engaged. After me and my ex broke up, I f****d Fessy…in Turks and Caicos,” Tori revealed during the special.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSX6btuHPQx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Most fans had believed that to be the case, as the two castmates were on a trip together to Turks and Caicos after the Season 36 filming. It was also after Tori and Jordan had broken up.

“I just got out of a relationship. She just got out of a relationship,” Fessy said during a confessional for part of the Season 37 special.

The topic of Tori and Fessy’s trip and their situation came up during the Double Agents reunion too.

However, both castmates said they decided they were better as friends after trying to explore a relationship. That may have Tori more focused in the Season 37 competition, but also in terms of finding romance as a single cast member on the show for the first time in a while.

Tori also recently popped up in some sneak peek footage for the season’s premiere episode featuring a rookie spy letting Tori and Aneesa Ferreira know what some of the other rookies are up to.

The two veteran stars and friends off the show, Tori and Aneesa, will also be back hosting MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast again this season, so stay tuned for some interesting commentary as the episodes go forth!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.