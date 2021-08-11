The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies sneak peek footage reveals first daily mission, ‘scandalous list’

The Challenge’s Cory Wharton finds himself dealing with a snake in the premiere episode of Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

With the premiere episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies on the way, some sneak peek clips have arrived to tease what’s on the way.

One piece of footage reveals a group of rookies already plotting to take down the veterans, although another rookie seems to be working against them as a spy.

In addition, a preview of the first daily challenge has arrived, and it looks to be an exciting race to get all of the international stars paired up with the United States stars as teammates.

Spies, Lies & Allies daily challenge preview arrives

On Monday, August 9, MTV unveiled the Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special, which introduced the new and returning cast members to viewers. The United States competitors, mostly veteran competitors and three new Survivor stars, arrived at the house first.

They were sent off for their first daily challenge, with the international group arriving later on. Among them were many rookies and returning stars Kyle Christie, Big T Fazakerley, and Nam Vo.

They quickly realized someone had already been in the house and started to look around for the Americans. Someone discovered file folders of the cast members, which gave them an idea of which competitors were available as teammates.

After eating, drinking, and getting to know each other, they also received a message from TJ Lavin. It’s now time to get their teammates.

Aftermath host Devyn Simone has been revealing a Global Report with new details about the show every so often. Here’s her reveal of the first daily mission, which looks to be full of action, excitement, and, yes, snakes!

Season 37 rookie reveals there’s a ‘scandalous list’ to vets

In addition to a reveal of the first daily mission, there’s more. Another bit of footage arrived from the premiere episode featuring some of the Survivor stars talking with a few returning competitors about the game. There’s also rookie Emy Alupei from Survivor Romania acting as a spy.

In the clip, Emy reveals to Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal that there’s a list being developed by some of the other rookies about who to trust or not.

That’s obviously valuable information for the veterans and immediately puts a target on specific players they might want to oust from the game.

Typically when information like this comes to the attention of the vets, it allows them to set up who they want to go into elimination. Viewers will soon find out if these details provide a good reason to toss some rookies into that first elimination.

The premiere episode arrives on MTV on August 11 and will give fans a look at who the teams are, the game’s format, and who the first players to go into elimination will be.

There’s $1 million on the line for the newest season of The Challenge, and with the stakes so high, it makes sense that everyone is trying to gain an advantage in the game. Will Emy’s helpful reveal end up gaining her favor with the vets or backfire in her rookie debut?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.