The Challenge’s Devyn Simone reacts to fan comments about Double Agents reunion host situation

When The Challenge: Double Agents reunion arrived, many fans may have been surprised at who was hosting the special, as MTV enlisted the services of Vernon Davis, someone who hasn’t ever appeared on the competition show.

The Super Bowl champion wide receiver took over duties as Double Agents reunion host after previously hosting the Total Madness reunion special for Season 35.

However, there were probably a good number of fans who wanted to see former Real World and Challenge star Devyn Simone as The Challenge reunion host. She took to Twitter to react to some fan comments as the reunion aired.

Devyn Simone comments about hosting Double Agents reunion

The first part of The Challenge Season 36 reunion aired Wednesday, April 28, on MTV, with former NFL star Vernon Davis as host. While he seemed to delve into various topics and get more insight about situations from the show, there were still fans who wanted Devyn Simone in the host position.

As the episode aired, Devyn posted several replies to fans who tweeted about her being The Challenge reunion host. The Challenge: Double Agents and All Stars Aftermath show host was candid in her replies but didn’t trash talk Davis as the host.

Devyn replied to one fan’s now-deleted tweet which may have been putting down Davis as the host. She graciously encouraged the fan to give him a chance, though.

“Thank you. Let’s give Vernon a chance. I bet he’s an awesome guy! I am succeeding and our time will come. We just have to be vocal and patient,” Devyn replied to the now-deleted fan tweet (below).

Other fan comments about Devyn hosting suggested that maybe she wasn’t asked, or told them she didn’t want to host it. However, Devyn made sure to let fans know that’s not the case at all.

“Every time I turn down their offer of competing on a new season of #TheChallenge I follow it up with – ‘I’d host the reunion instead’. We all know I’d be way better at that than actually competing,” she jokingly tweeted to a fan’s comment.

Based on that tweet above and another, Devyn believes her time will come to host The Challenge reunion special. She told fans to stay patient and that she’s thankful for where she is today as host of the Aftermath episodes.

“They’re listening- the ones at the top are just slower to make moves,” Devyn said, adding in her tweet, “3 years ago people kept tweeting that I should host the aftershows and look where we are now.”

“We’re making progress & I’m so grateful! Just have to stay consistent,” she tweeted to a fan’s comment (below).

Will Devyn Simone host The Challenge: All Stars reunion?

When it became known online that Devyn Simone wouldn’t be hosting The Challenge: Double Agents reunion, fans turned their attention to the next Challenge reunion. That’s for the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars, which is currently on Paramount Plus.

Fans even worked to get the attention of the powers that be and launched a petition online, getting lots of signatures to show support for Devyn as All Stars reunion host.

While Devyn was thankful for fans’ attempting to help her out, it appears she won’t be hosting the All Stars reunion. She replied to a fan’s tweet about that as the Double Agents reunion aired on MTV.

“Well I hope you are well BUT what’s the verdict on that all stars reunion gig !” a fan tweeted to Devyn.

“It’s not me this round,” Devyn replied so that either confirms she won’t be hosting, or she wants to surprise the fans. For now, take it with a grain of salt, but the reunion may have already been filmed, so Devyn’s tweet is likely confirmation she did not host.

Fans can continue to watch Devyn Simone as host of The Challenge: All Stars Aftermath episodes, which arrive on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel and on-demand at Paramount Plus. In addition, she often appears on The Wendy Williams Show to help out with some of the hosting there.

Luckily, Devyn confidently believes that her time will come to be in that host’s seat for a future Challenge reunion, so fans will probably see her there in the future.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.