The Challenge Season 37 star Big T Fazakerley, castmates react to her appearance on Spies, Lies and Allies poster

The Challenge’s Tula “Big T” Fazakerley during a promotional video for Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge has become even more like a blockbuster action movie each season, and it seems with Season 37, MTV will continue to bring action-packed and explosive entertainment.

A brand new poster for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season has arrived, featuring several veteran cast members from the show. Interestingly, only one of them is a former champion, with the rest looking to add their names to that list.

Tula “Big T” Fazkerley, 29, is amongst those hoping to improve upon her Double Agents success after winning her first-ever elimination but failing to get to the final.

She gushed about appearing on the new poster in a recent social media post, with many castmates past and present reacting to her achievement.

Big T reacts to being among Spies, Lies & Allies poster stars

In what has been billed as a global event for The Challenge, the new Spies, Lies & Allies season brings competitors from many areas worldwide.

On a poster for the upcoming season, MTV has made sure to emphasize some of the show’s biggest stars, along with images that look straight out of a Hollywood film.

The poster itself may remind fans of a star-packed extravaganza such as Mission Impossible or the latest Marvel movie. It features four-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello front and center with Amanda Garcia next to him. Nany Gonzalez and Cory Wharton are pictured to CT’s right, with Nelson Thomas looming large behind them.

Big T appears with her helmet in hand next to her side in the poster’s upper left corner as she gives a fierce look to the camera. For the former Shipwrecked star, it’s a dream come true.

She shared the promotional poster on her Instagram and a caption to express her excitement about the achievement.

“Can you imagine, from being the first girl to go home in my first season, to now being able to say, I’m on the challenge poster on Times Square!!!! I’m so overwhelmed and happy. What an unexpected sparkly journey this has been 😁😁😁😁 I’m actually gushing bursting with happiness right now!!!!!”

Big T had what fans and castmates would call a breakout performance on The Challenge: Double Agents season. She was featured prominently, as she eventually became partners with Chris “CT” Tamburello. The two won a daily challenge together, and Big T achieved her first-ever elimination win, defeating Aneesa Ferreira in Fire Escape.

Unfortunately, Big T did not reach the final, as eventual winner Amber Borzotra sent her home in elimination. However, Big T won over the hearts and support of many fans during Season 36.

Earlier this month, MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel even released a lengthy video in tribute to the reality TV star’s highlights.

Castmates react to Big T’s poster reveal

As one would expect, Big T continues to be popular not only with Challenge fans but her castmates. In fact, the only rivalry she seemed to have on Double Agents was with her off-and-on teammate, CT. However, they appear to be on much better terms now.

While CT didn’t comment on Big T’s post, other Challenge stars did, including many of Tula’s co-stars from Spies, Lies & Allies.

Kyle Christie, who considers himself her friend and ally from the United Kingdom, called Big T, “My friend, my sister and my number 1.”

Former Big Brother winner and Double Agents finalist Kaycee Clark used the hashtag “LEGENDS” as part of her comment to recognize her castmate.

Former 12 Dates of Christmas star Corey Lay was among several rookies who commented on Big T’s poster achievement.

Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald commented on Big T’s status as an iconic queen of MTV’s The Challenge.

Amber Martinez also commented as she and Big T hit it off during the Double Agents season. The two were founding members of the Itty Bitty Committee alliance and are still friends outside the show.

Others who left comments in recognition of Big T’s starring role on The Challenge included Season 37’s Renan Hellemans, Amber Borzotra, Aneesa Ferreira, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat. In addition, former castmates also congratulated the UK star, including Gabby Allen, Idris Virgo, and Sean Lineker.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies officially premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.