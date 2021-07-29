The Challenge 37 rookie shares thoughts about castmate Amanda Garcia

The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia during an Aftermath Live special. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

When The Challenge Season 37 arrives, rookies and veterans from all over the world will be competing in Spies, Lies & Allies, where having friends can be quite helpful.

Based on some of the rumors, spoilers, and even promotional pieces for the show, not everyone is on friendly terms, with Amanda Garcia seeming to take issue with a certain rookie.

Amanda made comments in a promotional video, saying one rookie was on her “s***list,” while she’s cool with at least another. However, those were just two of 19 rookie competitors.

The Challenge 37 rookie shares fan question about Amanda Garcia

Among the 34 competitors in Spies, Lies & Allies will be Amanda Garcia, who makes her return to The Challenge after last appearing on War of the Worlds season. That particular season had her partnered with Josh Martinez, and they appear to have bonded since.

Amanda’s been known to have arguments and rivalries in her previous seasons. With 19 rookies, it would seem something’s likely to happen between Amanda and a few of the newcomers and possibly her veteran castmates.

A fan recently asked Big Brother UK star Hughie Maughan his thoughts about his castmate Amanda. Based on the answer, The Challenge 37 rookie seems happy to have met the Are You The One? 3 star during the filming.

“She’s a [fiery] little b***h but never to me lol she loves me and I love her, she’s so funny and loud for such a small person lol and has the cutest kid ever. We used to hang out so much and I used to brush her hair for her, I miss those days in the Challenge house,” Hughie replied.

Hughie originally shared the question and answered on his Instagram Story. After a Challenge superfan tweeted it, Amanda retweeted that with a comment of her own.

Amanda seems to have drama with Challenge rookie

Based on a promotional clip released by MTV ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, Amanda already doesn’t like one of her new castmates, and episodes have yet to start.

In the First Impressions of the Rookies video, Amanda talks about why she has an issue with Berna Canbeldek from Survivor Turkey, even saying she’s already on her “s***list.” On the other hand, she says rookie Emy Alupei is cool and seems fun.

As for the Berna situation, it seems that some things may unfold during The Challenge Season 37 between the rookie and vet. There were rumors of a showmance between Berna and one of Amanda’s friends, which may have resulted in some tough moments on the show.

That said, so far, it appears most of the cast members head into the new season getting along. Once the competition begins and in-house strategizing starts, expect there to be some drama along with it.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies arrives Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.