Corey Lay of The Challenge reveals his biggest threat and closest friend on Season 37

Corey Lay will debut on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies alongside 18 other rookies and 15 veteran cast members.

He also comes into the competition as the first to ever arrive at the competition show from 12 Dates of Christmas, a reality dating series on HBO.

Many fans tend to think competitors from dating shows won’t fare as well at MTV’s The Challenge. Even so, he appears to be a rookie who shouldn’t be taken lightly as Corey’s in great shape and appears to be highly competitive.

He recently answered fan questions on his Instagram Story regarding the upcoming Season 37, including his biggest threat in the game, thoughts on Fessy Shafaat, and his closest friend out of the cast.

Corey Lay comments on Fessy, biggest Challenge threat

Entering the game as a rookie in The Challenge cast can be intimidating as many returning veteran cast members have years of experience. That includes Aneesa Ferreira and Double Agents winner CT Tamburello, who’ve become regulars on the series.

CT is fresh off that win, and it’s no surprise that Corey Lay replied to a fan question about “biggest threat” by naming the four-time champion.

“Oh my gosh, this is so easy. Obviously CT. He just won the very last season, and he’s there again, so, clearly my biggest threat. Like, no brainer,” Corey said.

However, in another of his replies, he also said that CT and Aneesa were two of the cast members he was excited to meet.

“Honestly, it was Aneesa and CT as just legends that I grew up watching, and to even think about competing against them, I was just like, ‘Wow, this is crazy,'” Corey revealed.

One of the polarizing cast members of The Challenge has become Fessy Shafaat based on recent history on the show. However, Corey seemed to have good things to say about the two-time finalist.

“I have a lot of respect for Fessy. He is just such a competitor. He’s such a beast. Such a boss. He’s so chill, and he’s actually like, I don’t want to spoil anything, but he is one of the coolest vets that I met in that house,” Corey revealed.

Once episodes start to arrive, it should be interesting to see what Corey didn’t want to spoil regarding Fessy’s involvement in Season 37. The Super Trailer seemed to hint at an altercation involving the former Big Brother star, as well as at least one potential showmance.

Corey bonded with returning cast member

When it comes to having a close friend and potential ally in The Challenge, Corey seemed to make a wise choice there. Based on his answers, he and Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra bonded during his time on the show.

On his Instagram Story, a fan asked his thoughts about the former Big Brother star, and he couldn’t give her enough praise.

“Amber is one of the sweetest, most genuine, empathetic people I’ve ever met in my life. I am so proud to call her my friend, and just, all I can say is she’s the real deal, and I love her with all of my heart. I miss you already, Amber,” Corey said of his castmate.

He went on to reply to another question on his IG Story about which veteran cast member he was closest with during Season 37. The answer was Amber, and she reshared his post with the word “Besties” on it.

It seems that Corey made some great connections on his debut season, and should he fare well in the competition, his personality already makes it look like he’ll be back on the show again. Based on his IG Story reply, he would love to go on The Challenge again.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.