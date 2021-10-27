The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Nelson Thomas explodes at Kyle Christie in Episode 12 sneak peek

Nelson Thomas confronts Kyle Christie in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 12. Pic credit: MTV

With the arrival of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 12, there will be a few blowups on the way for viewers to see as the season moves closer to the final.

One of those moments will happen during the cast’s time at the club, with the other taking place inside The Challenge headquarters.

The latter will also take place in the show’s opening moments, based on a sneak peek video released ahead of the historic 500th episode.

The Challenge: Nelson confronts Kyle in Episode 12 sneak peek

With Season 37, Episode 11, the latest elimination saw Kyle Christie take out rookie Ed Eason in a classic event, Pole Wrestle. That ended Ed’s time on Spies, Lies & Allies, but a move after that set up an upcoming altercation amongst veteran castmates.

After getting the victory, Kyle chose to take advantage of the newest twist in the game and decided to steal Nelson Thomas’s spot on the Sapphire team. That put Kyle onto a team with CT Tamburello, Ashley Mitchell, Amanda Garcia, and Bettina Buchanan.

It moved Nelson onto the Ruby team with his best friend Cory Wharton, Big T Fazakerley, and rookies Logan Sampedro and Emy Alupei.

While it seemed like Nelson should be fine with the move, it clearly didn’t sit well with the veteran competitor. In the newest sneak peek video clip (below), Emanuel offers Kyle a hug after the cast gets back into headquarters, while Nelson gets right in his face.

“Own that s**t. You a snake, bro,” Nelson tells Kyle as he points a finger at him.

The two vets start yelling at one another, with Tori Deal and a member from the security team trying to keep them apart. Other castmates watch from afar, wondering if this will result in another individual getting kicked off the season.

As Episode 11 aired, Nelson tweeted his reactions to castmates’ comments and actions. That included his thoughts about remarks rookie Logan Sampedro made. He also used a “snake” emoji in a tweet about Kyle, suggesting viewers should wait to see the next episode.

Based on Nelson’s reaction in the previous episode, he thought Kyle wouldn’t make a move involving him like that. If Kyle hadn’t moved to that team, his other option was the Emerald team. That would mean stealing a spot from someone a bit more connected, like his friend Devin Walker or Josh Martinez.

So why is Nelson so heated? It’s possible he expected a heads up from his veteran castmate to let him know he might take his spot if he went into elimination and won. However, Ed called out Kyle on the spot, so Kyle’s decision after winning the elimination may have been a spur-of-the-moment thing.

Even so, it’s part of the game. As Ashley Mitchell mentioned in the clip, Nelson’s best bet to get his spot back is to go into elimination and win, then take the spot back. However, he’ll have to wait for at least an episode for that opportunity, it seems.

What else to expect in The Challenge’s 500th episode

A previous sneak preview clip revealed the physical Brush Contact mission for the competitors. With that, they’ll be working as their teams to move bags of cash to a safe zone and end zone. The team that gets the most cash overall to the end zone will become The Agency.

Additionally, a trailer at the end of Episode 11 showed that Emy Alupei would also be involved in a blowup during the cast’s time at the club. It appears she’ll be upset with former teammate CT Tamburello over his recent treatment of her.

Lastly, a synopsis for Episode 12 teased that players are going to “pressure” an agent to volunteer for elimination so they can try to infiltrate other teams. With a women’s elimination day on the way, that could mean it’s one of the rookies, Bettina or Emy, or Big T.

Other remaining competitors for the women include Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, and Nany Gonzalez. Based on the recent episodes, the Emerald team has gone 2-0 in daily challenges, and veterans continue to find ways to get rookies voted into eliminations.

Viewers can watch the historic 500th episode of MTV’s The Challenge on Wednesday, October 27th, to see what unfolds with the cast members and their latest elimination.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.