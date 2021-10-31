The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Fans react to Episode 12 elimination results

Members of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast watch the Episode 12 elimination. Pic credit: MTV

It appears a rookie of the season has been decided for Spies, Lies & Allies as one newcomer has gone into elimination multiple times and emerged with a win each time.

In Episode 12 of Season 37, that rookie showed that they may be a future Challenge star, based on their ability to win yet again.

However, fans have had mixed reactions to many of the rookies, including the one being dubbed rookie of the season. Others are hoping to see the return of the competitor that got ousted in Episode 12.

Who went home in The Challenge 37, Episode 12?

The 500th episode of The Challenge was one in which rookies clashed at the club ahead of elimination. Bettina Buchanan and Emy Alupei thought they were on friendly terms, but an attempt to discuss things during the cast’s night out brought a blowup from the Alien singer.

That led to both women trying to volunteer themselves to go into elimination so they could choose their opponent when they arrived. That had several women worried about Bettina choosing them and possibly infiltrating a new team. Since Emy was working with the vets, she got the nod, and The Agency voted her in.

She went on to choose Bettina as her opponent, and host TJ Lavin revealed they’d be playing Bombs Away. It had each competitor swinging large rocket missiles that hung above them. The objective was to aim the swings so they would take out small targets.

Emy clearly had the advantage in the event, as Bettina struggled. Castmates felt Bettina was already defeated before she went in based on her energy. Ultimately, Emy captured an easy win, with Bettina unable to hit any targets.

The win was Emy’s third elimination victory in her rookie season. No other rookies have done that this season, or in Double Agents, with Amber Borzotra winning two in Season 36.

In addition to three elimination wins, Emy also achieved a daily challenge win alongside her Uncle CT for her rookie season.

Add in her working with the vets to help find the list in the first episode and her entertainment value based on other events, and many feel she’ll become a fixture on the show. An appearance in the final and a championship seems highly possible.

Fans react to latest elimination with rookies

After MTV shared footage of Emy’s victory over Bettina on Instagram and Twitter, many fans gave their reactions to the rookies’ elimination event.

Several fans on Twitter showed their support for the Survivor Romania star and singer behind the new song Alien.

At least one proclaimed her the “rookie of the year,” although many fans may contend Amber holds that title after winning the Double Agents final in her rookie season.

One fan commented they aren’t sure what all the hype is with Emy and “could do without the yelling and dramatics.”

Someone else said they were OK with Emy when the season began, but their opinion may have changed as they saw her various outbursts in the episodes.

Another fan recommended that they bring back Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw for a future season instead of Emy.

Others want to see Bettina return for another season of The Challenge. It was clear in the episode she was upset before going into elimination as she felt she hadn’t done anything to betray anyone or ruffle feathers.

Another fan commented on how Emy is basically being used by the remaining veteran competitors to do their work in getting rid of others. However, Bettina was the only other female rookie left for them to eliminate.

Based on the mixed reactions to Emy Alupei, it seems she is a polarizing cast member when it comes to The Challenge. With MTV’s promotion of her song Alien and showcasing her on social media, it seems they’re behind her as a future star of the show.

Fans are very likely to see this entertaining and strong competitor back again as she continues to make a name for herself on the reality competition series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.