The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 suffers ratings drop as veteran cast members start battling each other

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9 had a ratings dip as it battled the MLB Wild Card game. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies suffered a drop with its ninth episode of the season in terms of ratings and overall viewers.

The show seemed to be holding steady as it was among the top three cable shows on Wednesday evenings in the previous two weeks.

However, it had some stiff competition in the form of an important baseball game and several shows from the professional wrestling and reality TV realms.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9 ratings revealed

Based on statistics from Showbuzz Daily, Episode 9 from The Challenge Season 37 was fifth in the overall ratings for Wednesday, October 6.

It finished with a rating of 0.33 in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 0.40 rating for the 18-49 female demo and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 male demo. It had an overall drop of 0.7 from the previous week’s episode.

The show also dropped in total viewers, with 511,000 reported for Episode 9 compared to 646,000 for Episode 8.

Coming in ahead of The Challenge for cable show ratings was TNT’s All Elite Wrestling program, TBS’ Inside the MLB, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and TBS’ presentation of the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB WildCard game.

The baseball game drew the top ratings for the night with a 1.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic. RHOBH and Inside the MLB each had 0.39 ratings, with AEW finishing with a 0.37 rating. The Challenge’s 0.40 rating for the 18-49 female demo was third amongst the evening’s cable programs.

Episode 9 featured war amongst veteran castmates

In the episodes ahead of Episode 9, viewers witnessed drama amongst castmates Amber Borzotra, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat. Ultimately, an altercation led to a cast member getting kicked off the show, while others received warnings.

At the close of Episode 8, rookie Priscilla Anyabu shook things up for the vets by making a game-changing move. She stole Josh Martinez as her partner away from Ashley Mitchell. That move made it that there were no more rookie-rookie teams to vote into elimination.

In Episode 9, the first deliberation to feature a vote to send in a veteran took place. It brought another heated argument, this time between Ashley and Cory Wharton, who both felt they had targets on them.

Ultimately, most castmates decided to vote for Cory and his teammate Bettina Buchanan, as they felt Cory was working with several rookies instead of the vets. Their opponents were Double Agents champion Amber Borzotra and rookie Jeremiah White, who had a showmance featured in episodes.

Cory and Bettina emerged victorious to remain safe in the game, with Amber and Jeremiah done for the season. To close the episode out, host TJ Lavin told the winners to rejoin the rest of the cast instead of choosing their teammates.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.