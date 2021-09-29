The Challenge Season 37, Episode 8 sneak peek teases rookies could gain power with daily challenge

The veteran competitors could be in trouble if the latest rookie-rookie team wins in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 has featured a Spies, Lies & Allies theme in which the biggest allies seem to be the veterans who returned to compete.

Each episode has featured the large veteran alliance holding power in the elimination matchups and sending in almost all rookies.

Based on a sneak peek of The Challenge Season 37, Episode 8, that could change when the newest installment arrives.

Sneak peek shows Episode 8 daily challenge

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7, viewers didn’t see a daily challenge occur due to it being a continuation of the big fight that occurred in Episode 6.

Fessy Shafaat got kicked off the show due to getting physical with castmate Josh Martinez in their confrontation. From there, it became easy for everyone else to vote Fessy’s teammate Esther Agunbiade into elimination. She’d lose to fellow rookie Emy Alupei, who then wisely stole CT Tamburello as her new partner.

That made Berna Canbeldek feel a bit betrayed, and due to her teammate getting stolen, she became partners with fellow rookie Hughie Maughan by default.

In the latest sneak peek footage below, MTV teases that the rookie-rookie team could have the veterans a bit nervous during the latest daily challenge.

“I just that feel me and Hughie will be the next one down there because that is the plan from day one to put rookies down there all the time. So this week is really important to me. I hope we work really well,” Berna says in a confessional interview.

TJ Lavin blows the horn for the mission, which involves competitors using scuba devices to move through the water. They have to retrieve wires underwater to bring back to shore. Based on the footage, Berna and Hughie take an early lead giving them a chance at winning.

So far, six daily challenges have taken place in the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Fessy and his teammate Esther won two of those and seemed like a serious threat. Due to the circumstances of the past two episodes, they’re no longer a threat.

Meanwhile, Kaycee Clark and Emanuel Neagu recently won their first daily challenge together and could be another team to watch. Viewers also shouldn’t discount Double Agents winner CT and his new rookie partner Emy.

Other daily challenge winners have included Logan Samepdro and Aneesa Ferreira, Tori Deal and Ed Eason, and CT and Berna.

Episode 8 synopsis also teases rookie plan and call-out

Based on the Episode 8 synopsis released ahead of the new installment, one rookie is trying to “detonate” the veteran alliance.

The synopsis doesn’t say which rookie that is, but it mentions Berna Canbeldek will also call out her rivals in the new episode.

As mentioned, she had her partner stolen away by Emy Alupei in Episode 7, with Emy becoming part of the veteran alliance as she teamed up with her “Uncle CT.” Several of the vets had Emy sign in hot sauce to confirm her membership.

The question becomes will Berna and Hughie succeed as a rookie-rookie team? So far, no all-rookie team has been able to win a daily challenge or survive together for much of the season.

The closest a team came was Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald, who won the opening elimination and nearly won a daily challenge several episodes later. They’d end up losing their second elimination against Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan.

With that, the pressure is on the rookie-rookie team of Berna and Hughie. So far, they each have 1-0 records in eliminations but will want to avoid getting sent down again at The Lair.

Viewers can watch the Spies, Lies & Allies episode when it premieres on Wednesday, September 29.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.