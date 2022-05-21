The Challenge rumors: OG dropped from All Stars 3 cast because they’d only go on show if castmate apologized

Cast members from the first season of The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

Rumors have arrived regarding the cast of Paramount Plus series The Challenge: All Stars 3, which initially was going to bring back another iconic individual from MTV. However, things didn’t work out as that OG wanted, with their requests unmet.

Based on the rumors, the cast member would only participate in The Challenge spinoff if they received an apology from a certain castmate. However, that castmate was unwilling to apologize, so the other OG got dropped from appearing as part of the All Stars 3 cast.

This report will contain some spoilers through The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 3, including cast members who left the show.

Online rumors arrive regarding All Stars 3 cast

Weeks ago, MTV and Paramount Plus officially revealed the cast for the third season of their popular spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars. It included OGs from Road Rules and Real World, such as Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Yes Duffy, Kendal Sheppard, Veronica Portillo, and Tina Bridges.

However, there was another iconic cast member set to appear on the spinoff show. Based on the online spoilers and rumors, The Real World: Los Angeles’ Beth Stolarczyk was set to appear in the cast but had a specific demand.

Per an online insider, Beth wanted an apology from her castmate Tina. The two were involved in that infamous moment on The Challenge years ago during The Duel season, where Tina punched Beth and was kicked off that season.

Tina responded to a fan about that Challenge incident last year, indicating she didn’t regret punching Beth, giving an idea of where she currently stands on the incident.

Tina comments on Beth’s situation for All Stars 3

In a series of tweets, Tina responded to the speculation from @jaychallenge1 on Twitter. The Challenge OG indicated that she heard Beth “created such a fuss that she forced it to an ultimatum.”

Tina went on to say she planned to ignore Beth “like she was production” if she was part of the All Stars 3 cast. However, Tina added that she and Beth were on “opposite sides of the hotel floor” before filming began.

After a last-minute meeting for All Stars 3, she said that everyone went back upstairs to their hotel floor, and Sylvia Elsrode had taken Beth’s place in the hotel.

As viewers have seen, Sylvia ended up in the final cast for All Stars 3, along with Tina and Veronica, two of Beth’s rivals. In Episode 3, Tina suffered an injury during the daily challenge. Upon getting checked out at the hospital, she found out she’d broken her hand.

With that, Tina had to leave the show due to being medically disqualified. In addition, her castmate Jemmye Carroll left during the episode due to a difficult family matter back home involving her father’s medical condition.

Ahead of that, Melinda Collins had to exit the show in Episode 2 with an ankle injury, indicating she reaggravated the injury she suffered during the All Stars 2 final.

The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 4 preview has teased a replacement OG joining the cast to make up for the injured or departing cast members through three episodes.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.