The Challenge: Ride or Dies star Devin Walker says ‘no one is safe’ on next podcast

With The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, cast members are getting to see and hear things they may not have known about as the edited episodes arrive on MTV.

Many cast members tend to react to what they’ve seen and heard with comments on their social media, including Devin Walker.

The season reached its sixth episode on Wednesday, November 16, and before the seventh episode, Devin fired off a tweet about his castmates.

Based on his tweet, he has a few things to say about his castmates based on observing the episodes as he watches them each week.

He even indicated that “No one is safe” from his comments and potential tea once he starts talking.

This report may contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season into Episode 7.

The Challenge’s Devin reacts to castmates in Ride or Dies episodes

Taking to Twitter on Monday, The Challenge’s Devin Walker said he’d realized some things about his castmates after watching the episodes of Ride or Dies.

Devin claimed he missed some “inner workings” of the game from castmates and asked fans if they wanted to know his “version so far” of what’s been shown on MTV.

“I’m learning so much about my cast mates as I watch #thechallenge38,” Devin tweeted, adding, “it’s wild to me how someone as perceptive as I claim to be can miss so many inner workings while living rite next to them. I’ve been torn about publicizing my version so far. What do y’all think… should I?”

Devin’s tweet amassed over 1,000 Likes on Twitter and numerous comments in support of him giving his version.

He followed it up with another tweet, indicating “no one is safe” on his next podcast appearance.

Devin Walker could appear on several Challenge podcasts

Devin didn’t indicate which podcast he might appear on, but he’s got several possibilities. Among them is the podcast he does for Vegas Insider, where he’s invited various Challenge castmates as guests, including Wes Bergmann and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

There’s also the high-profile podcast from Johnny Bananas called Death, Taxes, and Bananas on Spotify. Devin and Bananas seemed to patch up their differences and roomed together in MTV’s Ride or Dies season.

Devin could also appear on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, hosted by Devin’s Ride or Dies castmates Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal. Tori is also Devin’s teammate for the season he seems ready to speak about.

Last but not least is Challenge Mania, hosted by Scott Yager and three-time Challenge winner Derrick Kosinski. Their podcast also features various Challenge stars as guests during the airing of the MTV show and its spinoffs.

Devin could be focus of Ride or Dies episode

While Devin and his teammate Tori are featured in confessionals and scenes here or there, they haven’t played a huge role in the game yet. However, that could change based on what seems to be coming.

In a synopsis for Ride or Dies Episode 7 and the trailer, Devin appears to be a main player in the key storylines. The synopsis teases a “web of deception” causing issues for one of the game’s “crafty” players.

The teaser trailer after Episode 6 also hints at Devin being that individual, as it showed him having a heated discussion with castmate Michele Fitzgerald. It’s unknown what the nature is of what he’s talking to Michele about, but it appears some drama could be on the way.

Ride or Dies marks Devin’s seventh regular season of MTV’s The Challenge. The 33-year-old reality TV star reached the final twice, finishing as a runner-up on Rivals III and in third place with partner Emy Alupei in Spies, Lies & Allies.

The 38th season may have given Devin more of an edge in the game than ever as he teams up with multi-time finalist Tori, someone who always seems on the verge of winning a final.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.