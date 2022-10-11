The Challenge stars Devin Walker and Fessy Shafaat discuss the authenticity of Ride or Dies season

Devin Walker appears among competitors in The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Ride or Dies episodes on MTV, Devin Walker says fans won’t have to worry about the drama and relationships being real, as there are some mindblowing things on the way.

The new season will feature cast members working in pairs, with the teammates determined ahead of the season based on their bond. For example, longtime friends Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez are teammates.

There’s also Kailah Casillas teaming up with her husband, Sam Bird, and Kaycee Clark with her brother Kenny. Devin returns alongside his friend Tori Deal, who reached the final in Season 37.

During Devin’s Vegas Insider Podcast, he connected with his Season 38 castmate Fessy Shafaat to discuss the upcoming season.

Devin brought up how there’s been some “blowback” in previous seasons about the potential for manufactured drama or relationships just for television.

However, he and Fessy talked about how the production captured the “authenticity” of the cast during this latest season.

Devin and Fessy speak about The Challenge 38’s authenticity

Ahead of The Challenge Season 38 premiere, The Vegas Insider Podcast shared a clip from Devin’s podcast episode featuring Fessy. Devin brought up how it was all about picking off rookies one by one in the previous season to get to the end. That’s not the case with the Ride or Dies season.

“So this whole, you know us, just send in rookie after rookie in Spies, Lies & Allies, or Double Agents where a big alliance can run the game? Crumple that up, throw it in the trash can. There are too many moving parts, and it’s straightforward, but there’s so many moving parts that it’s just impossible to keep your hands clean,” he said, adding, “I think because of that, we’re really gonna get to see people’s true colors.”

“I think the cast did a really good job of ‘Damn, we were genuine,'” Fessy said, adding, “There’s not gonna be a lot of forced s**t.”

He went on to say he was “a lot more comfortable” this season compared to past seasons he’s done.

“Authenticity is at an all-time high, I would say. I would agree,” Devin said during the discussion, also adding that there were some things that happened during the season’s filming that you can’t write.

“I do know there’s a lot of blowback for staged beefs or like you know, relationships that are just for show. There was no need. No one had to. There was plenty of authentic beefs and there was plenty of authentic relationships and some that are gonna have you spinning and be, you know, shook,” Devin said.

“That’s what Im saying. This is some crazy s**t that’s gonna happen this season,” Fessy added.

Premiere episode to feature early drama

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 12, with the arrival of the season’s initial cast. Other competitors will arrive during the season as TJ Lavin introduces various Heavy Hitters, teams consisting of legendary OG champions and finalists.

Among them is seven-time champ Johnny Bananas with his teammate Nany Gonzalez, as well as Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira.

There are other champs and finalists in the season, including Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky and War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. Based on the premiere episode’s synopsis, those two may have some drama off the bat.

A preview clip (below) showing off other drama from the season suggests that Turbo will get into it with several castmates. Another individual he’ll have a few arguments with is his former teammate and friend Nany.

Viewers have seen Turbo in explosive situations before. His last appearance on the show was War of the Worlds 2, where he got kicked off the season due to a heated altercation with Jordan and others.

Based on Devin and Fessy’s comments, there will be plenty of drama for Season 38, meaning fans could be in for a wild ride with The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.