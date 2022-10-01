The Challenge: Ride or Dies teams: Devin Walker and Tori Deal share why they’re a ‘dangerous’ duo

Devin Walker returns for The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies cast features pairs of individuals connected by a strong bond, such as family members, lovers, or friends. Among the familiar faces are Johnny Bananas, Aneesa Ferreira, Nelson Thomas, and Laurel Stucky.

A team that many fans will either love or hate are veteran cast members Devin Walker and Tori Deal, who return to the show for another season.

The duo that has seemingly been enemies and friends off-and-on through several seasons recently appeared in a promotional clip for MTV’s Season 38, explaining that they’re a team to watch out for.

Both individuals last appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies and worked as part of a huge veteran alliance throughout the season, eliminating the rookies systematically en route to the final.

However, neither competitor has won a final, despite reaching several and gaining valuable experience during their Challenge careers.

That said, they’re now back, and according to Devin, they’re a “dangerous pair” for some very specific reasons this season.

Devin and Tori appear in Season 38 promo clip

Promotional clips featuring The Challenge: Ride or Dies teams continue to arrive as hype builds towards the premiere episode. During their interview bits, the teammates typically talk about what they love about one another. In a new clip, Tori praises her friend Devin for being “real” and “spicy.”

“I love so many things about Devin. I mean, he’s just the cutest little thing, but other than that, I love how real he is, and we need people who are spicy like him in the world. He makes the world a more interesting place,” Tori said.

“I love that Tori wears her heart on her sleeve. She is authentic, and she’s somebody that believes in the best in people and is an optimist. As a hater by nature, that is the exact balance that we need as a duo,” Devin said of his teammate.

Devin said his teammate’s biggest strength is her “tenacity as a competitor,” suggesting it will help them immensely in the game.

“There isn’t a game or a challenge or an elimination that we’re gonna go into that I will not get 110 percent from her. And if you give me all you got, that combined with my ability to analyze a game and stay calm under pressure, that’s a dangerous Ride or Dies pair,” he said.

Check out the full promotional clip below, including their team motto and other qualities they mention as each other’s strengths.

Devin and Tori to compete against former champions

Ride or Dies will present teams consisting of rookies, veterans with rookies, and veterans with veterans. While Tori and Devin are a tough vet duo, there are also one of the Heavy Hitters teams. Among them are Bananas with Nany Gonzalez, Darrell Taylor with Veronica Portillo, and Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa.

Don’t forget about the other former champs returning to compete. They’ll include Laurel, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra, each working with rookies in the game.

That could still make for some formidable opponents for Devin and Tori, who last appeared in the Spies, Lies & Allies season and watched Chris “CT” Tamburello claim his fifth Challenge championship.

Tori and Devin received a generous consolation prize as CT and his teammate Kaycee chose to split up $200,000 of their winnings with the runner-up players. So Tori and Devin left with $50,000 each.

They’ve each previously reached other finals and received money as runner-ups. Tori took home $15,000 for finishing in third place in Dirty 30, while Devin was a runner-up in Rivals III season and split $25,000 with teammate Cheyenne Floyd.

In the Ride or Dies season, not only will Devin and Tori have to worry about the daily challenges, potential eliminations, and the game, but also about castmates. Devin previously had a heated feud with Bananas. Tori’s ex-fiance Jordan is also part of Season 38, despite him previously saying he wouldn’t appear on a season again with her.

With all that in mind, it could be a tough uphill battle for this duo, despite all the love they might have for one another.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.