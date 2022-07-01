The Challenge replaces Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira as podcast hosts for CBS spinoff episodes

Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal during The Challenge: Double Agents elimination. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will get a set of replacement hosts as veteran Challengers Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira pass the mics to two of their former castmates to spill all the tea about a new spinoff.

The podcast will be covering the upcoming episodes of the CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA, and with that in mind, two stars are taking over that many people know from their time on previous reality shows.

They are none other than two-time Challenge finalist Devyn Simone, along with former Big Brother and Challenge star Da’Vonne Rogers.

Audio clip reveals new Challenge podcast hosts

On Thursday, The Challenge Instagram account shared an audio clip for fans introducing their new hosts for The Official Challenge Podcast.

Devyn introduces herself as a two-time finalist, host of the Aftermath shows on YouTube, and a former Real World: Brooklyn star. Her co-host, Da’Vonne, is a two-time Challenger and three-time Big Brother competitor who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on Season 22.

During an exchange in the audio preview, they indicate they’ll be recapping each episode of The Challenge: USA after they arrive on CBS. In addition, they promise to give the inside scoop and behind-the-scenes details that fans want to know.

They also give their early predictions for which of the CBS reality shows may produce the winner for the spinoff. Devyn is going with someone from Love Island since she has no real loyalties to the shows.

Da’Vonne seems to suggest Big Brother has a leg up on the competition due to their pre-game strategizing and scheming but adds that the Survivor group also brings some tough competitors.

The first episode of Devyn and Da’Vonne’s co-hosting gig for the Official Challenge podcast will arrive on Thursday, July 7, the day after The Challenge: USA premieres on CBS. Fans can listen via iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and several other popular podcast apps.

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast has been going strong since MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents season, with veteran stars Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira as the co-hosts. In addition to covering MTV’s regular season, they also began covering the Paramount Plus spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

The duo has co-hosted the podcast for MTV’s Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies seasons, as well as all three seasons of the All Stars spinoff. The third season of All Stars is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, July 6, the same day that CBS premieres The Challenge: USA.

As of this writing, it doesn’t appear Tori and Aneesa are being replaced by Da’Vonne and Devyn for The Official Challenge podcast’s anticipated coverage of the 38th season of MTV’s show, but there have been no reports about that yet.

Devyn, who has also appeared on the syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, and NBC’s Today with Hoda and Jenna, shared a photo of herself with Da’Vonne, commenting, “This is going to be fun.”

Fans react to new Challenge podcast hosts

With the reveal of two new hosts to replace Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, many fans expressed their thoughts about the change on The Challenge’s Instagram post.

“Best decision yall made in like 3 freakin years,” one fan commented about bringing in Da’Vonne and Devyn as hosts.

Another fan commented that they “better host the reunion too,” although it’s unknown if CBS’ The Challenge: USA will have a reunion. While MTV’s main show has a reunion after each season, Season 2 of the All Stars spinoff did not have one.

While many commenters seemed happy that Tori and Aneesa had replacements, one fan had Tori’s back, suggesting she “hosted a very good podcast” and that Da’Vonne and Devyn would only be hosting it for the CBS spinoff episodes.

CBS’ spinoff show, The Challenge: USA, will officially arrive on Wednesday, July 6, following the premiere of Big Brother 24. Viewers can watch a sneak peek at the first several minutes of The Challenge spinoff’s premiere episode featuring TJ Lavin as he meets the cast members and explains what’s on the way for them in the game.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.