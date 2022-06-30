The Challenge: USA’s Kyra Green shows ‘soft side’ in skimpy lingerie

Kyra Green appears in a promotional video for CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Ahead of her debut on The Challenge: USA, Kyra Green wants fans to realize there are two ways of life she is just fine with. One involves an aggressive, thrill-seeker attitude, which benefits players in the intense competition show.

The other way involves embracing a soft side, which the former Ex on the Beach and Love Island star fully embraces with her latest content share.

Kyra blessed her fans and followers with a brand new image featuring skimpy lingerie to show off that “soft side” in one of her favorite products for lounging around in.

Kyra Green displays ‘soft side’ before Challenge: USA premiere

The Challenge: USA is just days away, and fans are getting to know more about cast members thanks to promotional videos. Several spinoff stars share scorching hot images or videos on their social media, such as Love Island star Shannon St. Clair and Big Brother’s Alyssa Lopez.

Taking to her Instagram this past Wednesday, Love Island USA Season 1 star Kyra Green was flaunting her slim figure and curves in gorgeous blue lingerie from Lounge Underwear. The musician, reality TV star, and Instagram influencer had her hair beautifully arranged in braids as she kept one hand behind her head.

The light blue lingerie includes yellow or white star patterns all over the bra and panties, with Kyra keeping another hand near her hip for the pose. Along with the captivating image, she reminded any doubters that she’s ready for The Challenge.

“I say yes to both ways of life 😈 my soft side as well as jumping off of buildings for @thechallenge 😆 us gals can do it all ✨,” she wrote in her caption.

Kyra’s latest Instagram post arrives just as a promotional video dropped featuring Love Island stars discussing their potential issues on The Challenge: USA. Kyra was previously involved in a relationship with castmate Cashel Barnett during Love Island, and she hinted that the guys in the show might not be on the same page as the Love Island women.

With her and Cashel being a former couple, their castmates Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland also had a relationship and may enter the house with some lingering issues.

Another segment of the promo video had Javonny Vega suggesting that the Love Island women hadn’t prepared physically for the intense competition that is The Challenge. Based on Kyra’s IG caption, she’s more than ready to take on the challenges of TJ’s show.

In addition to her appearance on CBS’ dating show, she also appeared in MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, which included a Challenge alum, Da’Vonne Rogers, as part of the cast.

Earlier in the week, Kyra reposted a video clip to IG that she previously shared on her TikTok, as she showed off in a skimpy white bikini.

“Where are my moody girls at ? or is it a Pisces thing…,” she asked her fans and followers in the caption with an NSFW clip showing off her booty as she turned away from the camera.

Kyra’s The Challenge: USA castmates react

Kyra currently has over 360,000 followers on the Gram and tends to get plenty of reactions whenever she posts a sizzling photo or video. Her lingerie post doesn’t display the total Likes it has but does show over 80 comments from friends, fans, and followers. Among them are several of her castmates from the upcoming CBS spinoff show hosted by TJ Lavin.

“Wait a minute! JUST WAIT ONE GAHDAMN MINUTE!!!!!!! .. like plz, give us a chance to catch up,” fellow Love Island star Justine Ndiba commented.

Another Love Island, Cashay Proudfoot, remarked that Kyra’s “body is bodying” in her latest picture on Instagram.

“Doing it well,” Survivor star Desi Williams commented with flame emojis, possibly suggesting Kyra has allies in the game beyond her Love Island crew.

Kyra will be one of 28 competitors involved with CBS’ The Challenge: USA and one of eight individuals representing various seasons of Love Island USA. They’ll also be contending with stars from Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race, so it should be interesting to see how strong the love is amongst Love Islanders.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, on CBS.