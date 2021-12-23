The Challenge ratings: Season 37 reunion numbers arrive as Spies, Lies & Allies closes out

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast members reunited in Amsterdam. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge ratings are in for the unofficial final episode of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, the traditional reunion special.

Viewers got to see many of the Season 37 castmates appear at the reunion to hash out the past season’s drama and even talk about some off-show drama.

Unfortunately, it didn’t grab the amount of attention that other episodes from the season did, including the Season 37 final.

The Challenge ratings for Season 37 reunion revealed

On Wednesday, December 22, MTV aired the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion featuring finalists Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Emy Alupei, Kyle Christie, and Kaycee Clark in-studio, with CT Tamburello appearing via video conferencing.

Other castmates in the studio were Nelson Thomas, Big T Fazakerley, and Amanda Garcia, while Cory Wharton appeared via video chat.

With Maria Menounos as host, rookies Berna Canbeldek, Esther Agunbiade, Tacha Akide, Emanuel Neagu, Hughie Maughan, and Logan Sampedro were also present.

Based on data from Showbuzz Daily, it was quite a drop for Episode 20 of Season 37, as it fell by 0.17 to a 0.23 overall rating. That included a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 female demographic and a 0.19 in the 18-49 male demographic.

In terms of viewers, there were 451,000 who opted to watch the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. It finished in seventh place amongst the evening’s top cable telecasts. Placing ahead of it was Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, Tucker Carlson’s Fox news program, TNT’s All Elite Wrestling, and a college football bowl game on ESPN.

Spies, Lies & Allies had lower numbers than previous seasons

To say that numbers were down for Season 37 of The Challenge is an understatement. Based on data from the Spies, Lies & Allies Wiki page, the most-viewed episodes of the season included the season finale with 720,000, followed by Episode 6 and Episode 16, which each had 710,000 viewers.

The least-viewed episodes included Episodes 3 and 4, which had 510,000 or fewer viewers watching to see what was next for the veteran alliance as they picked off the rookies.

For comparison, no episode of The Challenge: Double Agents season had less than 760,000 viewers, with the top episodes attracting close to a million viewers.

Many fans seemed to feel the spy theme was overdone, and there were too many rookies in Season 37. Along with that, many fans have hoped that The Challenge will bring back a popular theme for Season 38, such as Battle of the Exes or a Rivals-themed season.

As of this report, there are no spoiler details as far as the season goes, with speculation that Season 38 will begin filming sometime around March of 2022.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.