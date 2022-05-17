The Challenge: Laurel Stucky celebrates friend Morgan Willett’s birthday, reveals she’s moving

Laurel Stucky during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky recently celebrated a special event with her good friend Morgan Willett, who she said she’s thankful for having met. The occasion was Morgan’s 28th birthday celebration, where Laurel admitted she didn’t feel as confident as usual around skinny influencers.

However, Morgan, a one-time Challenge cast member, was there to reassure her friend that she has nothing to worry about as she’s beautiful “inside and out.”

Laurel also revealed she’s planning to move to a new location, where she could spend more time with her special friend.

Laurel Stucky enjoys birthday celebration with Morgan Willett

Former Big Brother: Over the Top winner and The Challenge: War of the Worlds competitor, Morgan Willett, officially turned 28 last week. Helping her usher in the latest birthday was her good friend Laurel Stucky, among others.

Laurel showed off a photo on her Instagram as she posed side-by-side with Morgan. The two women wore flapper dresses in gold and pink for the themed party, with Morgan raising a knee and Laurel holding a beverage in hand.

“Wasn’t my most confident this night surrounded by skinny LA influencers, but I was there to celebrate Morgan’s 28 and she always tells me I’m not fat (even tho I’ve gained a little bit of weight),” Laurel wrote in part of her caption.

“I’ve found quite a few solid friends over the past four years and Morgan is one of them. Morgan, I love you. I’m thankful for you and I can’t wait to move out to California!!! (Blurry photos were all we got),” she wrote.

Challenge stars and fans react to Laurel’s IG post

For many people, the big takeaways from Laurel’s post were Laurel getting a bit self-conscious at the event, her and Morgan’s friendship, and of course, the big move she’s planning to California.

Morgan was one of the top commenters on her friend’s IG post, and she left some reassuring remarks for her, including her telling Laurel she’s a “beautiful human being inside and out.”

Another Challenge alum, Emilee Fitzpatrick, also dropped by to let Laurel know she doesn’t look fat and is “extremely athletically talented and intelligent.”

“Never compare yourself to anyone else! You are beautiful in your own natural way,” Emilee wrote.

Laurel’s former War of the Worlds 2 castmate, Josh Martinez, let her know she looked good in the pic, leaving a fire emoji with his comment.

“Girl! You are beautiful and wonderfully made. And don’t you forget it!!!” one of Laurel’s fans wrote in the comments.

Another fan gave Laurel some solid advice not to compare herself to others, telling her she is “enough” just as she is.

Many fans are anxiously awaiting to see if rumors that Laurel Stucky is returning for The Challenge Season 38 will pan out. She last appeared in the War of the Worlds 2 season, where she got sent into elimination against teammate “Ninja” Natalie Duran.

Although Laurel initially thought she won the event, she hadn’t completed the objective as the rules outlined, allowing the two women to restart. Ninja claimed the win, sending the former Free Agents champion home in Episode 4.

Laurel’s not only been mentioned in speculation that she’s returning for MTV’s show but also got into a bit of an online spat with former castmate Paulie Calafiore, as they went at each other in the comments section of castmate Theo Campbell’s IG post. She’s since stopped responding to Paulie’s comments and videos about the matter.

In recent weeks, fans have also seen Laurel attend Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono’s second wedding, which also featured Challenge castmates Jordan Wiseley, Nany Gonzalez, and Derrick Kosinski.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.