The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore responds to ‘lying’ Laurel Stucky saying she has ‘no beef’ with Cara Maria

Paulie Calafiore during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky and Paulie Calafiore may be lobbying to be teammates on a future Rivals season. A back and forth argument that initially started in the comments section of castmate Theo Campbell’s Instagram post has continued now in several videos.

On Wednesday, the two-time Challenge finalist Paulie fired off another response about his recent online argument with his former War of the Worlds 2 castmate.

In his latest video clip, Paulie addressed Laurel after she claimed she no longer has any beef with his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello. The trio was castmates on the War of the Worlds 2 season, with Laurel getting eliminated by one of her Team USA teammates.

While Laurel claimed she has no beef with Cara since WOTW 2 and said she told her she could call her if she ever needed anything, Paulie is calling her out for the latest remarks.

Paulie calls out “Lying Laurel” in new video

A War of the Worlds post from The Challenge’s Theo Campbell set things off in the comments, with Paulie, Laurel, and Cara getting involved. The original IG post included a photo of Paulie passed out on the ground during the WOTW 2 final and had Laurel leaving a “lol” in her comment about the image.

After a battle in the comments section, Paulie and Laurel shared reaction videos following their war of words.

In one of Laurel’s recent videos on her IG Story, she suggested there’s no beef with her and castmate Cara Maria. However, Paulie Calafiore shared yet another video on Wednesday (below), this time addressing Laurel’s “no beef” comments about Cara.

“Hello, Lying Laurel,” Paulie said in his IG Story video. “You can go public as much as you want saying you’re not bothered even though you are and say that you have no beef with Cara, but inquiring minds want to know: If you have no beef with Cara, why did you go on a podcast and for two hours with Johnny [Bananas] absolutely dog her.”

“That doesn’t sound like somebody that has no beef with Cara. That doesn’t sound like a woman who empowers other women, other female champions. All you did was belittle her and make fun of her and talk about why you don’t know why she is the way she is,” he said.

Paulie reminded Laurel and others that she and Cara were “best friends,” so it makes no sense that she’d say she doesn’t understand her.

“You keep lying to yourself and convince others you’re some good person. You’re trash, and you will always be trash,” Paulie said in closing out his IG Story video.

Laurel appeared on Bananas’ podcast episode months ago

In his video, Paulie’s referring to Laurel Stucky’s appearance on Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast episode released on January 13. The former Challenge champion spoke about various topics in an episode that was an hour and 12 minutes long.

Pic credit: @mtvtheechallenge/Instagram

During the episode, Bananas said he was doing “Hall of Fame” episodes of the podcast with all-time legends and dominant Challengers. He called Laurel a first-ballot Hall of Famer who went from veteran to veterinarian.

They spoke about Cara and Laurel’s rivalry which arrived as they were teammates in the Rivals season after they seemed friendly on Cutthroat. Laurel told Johnny when he asked how that rivalry started, “just because she annoyed me.”

She went on to say that during a season together, Cara kept referring to her as “my best friend,” when they had just recently met each other.

“And so like that was that fundamentally was something that annoyed me about her also like the way that she went about kind of like, taking in the world as if she was the first time she had ever seen anything and, like, playing this role of like vapid, like, ‘I don’t know,’ girl,” Laurel said on the podcast.

“But that’s not who she is. She’s actually really f**king smart,” she shared.

“It was really frustrating to me [to] like watch her not be herself,” Laurel said, after saying she doesn’t know her now, but that Cara used to be “nice.”

In addition, she said it bothered her when Cara Maria made a television show out of their personal relationship issues. Fans can check out more of Laurel’s comments about Cara Maria around 39 minutes into Bananas’ podcast episode.

Laurel and Johnny discussed casting issues

In an earlier part of the podcast episode, Bananas and Laurel talked about what today’s cast lacks and how things were better back in the day with The Challenge.

“Desperation is the worst,” Laurel said, “But you know what they did? They stopped casting those stupid a** people.”

It’s unclear which people Laurel was referring to, but it’s possible she was talking about Paulie and Cara, as a number of fans feel they’re doing whatever they can to get back on The Challenge.

During the podcast episode, Bananas also brought up that Laurel’s Fresh Meat II season brought some great cast members to the show including Theresa Jones and Cara Maria. At that point, Laurel agreed with him about Cara but she called Theresa “annoying” as far as her attitude goes.

Laurel appeared in six seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, all of which included Cara Maria as a castmate. They both debuted on the Fresh Meat II season, where Laurel reached the final with Kenny.

The duo became rivals early on and then teamed up for The Challenge: Rivals season, reaching the final. They’d finish as runner-ups to the team of Paula Meronek and Evelyn Smith.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.