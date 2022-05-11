The Challenge receives three 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations including Best Reality Star

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies was the 37th season of MTV’s competition series. Pic credit: MTV

Popular MTV reality television show The Challenge has received nominations for three different awards at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The competition show itself is a nominee in one category, and three of the show’s stars are also up for awards.

They’ll include cast members Chris “CT” Tamburello, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez. Here are the latest details about which categories The Challenge will be competing in and when to watch the annual awards show.

The Challenge among MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees

Season 37 of The Challenge was Spies, Lies & Allies, which featured a mix of Americans and international stars competing for the big prize money. The show started with more rookies than veterans, many of whom came from reality TV shows around the world.

According to MTV’s report, the show is amongst this year’s nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. It’ll be in the Best Competition Series category.

The Challenge’s opponents will be American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Masked Singer.

While the show is getting praise from MTV at the awards show, it was one of the lower-rated seasons in the franchise’s history. However, it seems it’s far from over with spinoffs including All Stars, The Challenge CBS, and the War of the Worlds tournament.

Fans are now awaiting Season 38 to see if the show gets some boosts in terms of cast and format to improve ratings. In the meantime, the show seems to have its work cut out for it in the Best Competition Series category.

Sign up for our newsletter!

CT, Kaycee, and Nany also nominated for awards

Not only is The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies up for an award, but so are its stars, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez.

CT is up for the Best Reality Star award, presented by Sonic Drive-In. He captured his fourth Challenge championship at the end of the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Other nominees include Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard, Real House of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, and Willow Pill from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14.

CT’s castmates Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez were spotlighted throughout The Challenge Season 37 as their romance blossomed. Ultimately, they reached the final together and had a difficult elimination, where they faced one another.

Kaycee would win that event and also went on to win the season alongside teammate CT. She and Nany continued their relationship following the season and are still going strong.

With that, they are among the nominees for Best Reality Romance. They’ll be competing against four other couples: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (Bachelor in Paradise), Loren and Alexei Brovarnik (Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days), Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules), and Yandy and Mendeecees (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta).

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.