The Challenge Season 37 cast reacts to Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez’s romantic photo

The Challenge castmates Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez enjoy a date in Season 37, Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

Love is in the air as the relationship between castmates Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez continues to blossom.

The two castmates are featured exploring a relationship during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, with things continuing after the season was filmed.

A recent photo on social media featuring The Challenge co-stars has comments from many of their Season 37 castmates.

Kaycee Clark gushes over Nany Gonzalez with photo

As Spies, Lies & Allies episodes are still airing, Nany and Kaycee’s relationship, which started on The Challenge, seems to be going quite strong.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kaycee shared a brand new photo in which she is holding Nany close for a sweet selfie. She also added sincere words of affection.

“The amount of joy you bring into my life is out this world ❤️,” Kaycee said in her caption as she continued to praise Nany.

Nany also left a comment for Kaycee in which she called her “the missing piece to my puzzle.”

The two castmates initially met on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness season, Kaycee’s rookie appearance on the series. During their time together, they had a flirty relationship, despite Kaycee having a girlfriend back home.

The close friendship continued to grow as Kaycee and Nany returned as castmates last season on Double Agents. While the season’s episodes didn’t feature much about their relationship, things got stronger between them after that season ended.

Earlier this year, Kaycee and girlfriend Taylor Jimenez ended their relationship on what didn’t appear to be the best of terms. Since then, various messages surfaced online in which an upset Taylor called out Kaycee and told her to go be with Nany.

Ahead of Spies, Lies & Allies’ premiere episode, Nany shared photos of herself alongside Kaycee on Instagram, prompting fans to believe they were officially a couple. They later commented about their relationship, suggesting they were a couple before being featured in Season 37 episodes.

Season 37 cast members react to Kaycee & Nany’s photo

The Spies, Lies & Allies’ trailer featured the two castmates kissing, a scene which arrived in an early episode. Episode 6 included footage of a romantic date Kaycee arranged for her and Nany at night outside of Challenge headquarters, with castmates showing their support.

With Kaycee’s latest photo reveal, many of the Season 37 cast members continued to show support for The Challenge stars’ relationship today.

“You guys are so f*****n cute!” their castmate Amanda Garcia commented along with emojis.

“That’s real s**t right there,” Season 37 rookie Kelz Dyke from Too Hot to Handle said.

“I’m obsessed,” wrote rookie castmate Corey Lay which included many lovestruck emojis with it.

“You guys,” their castmate Tori Deal commented with various emojis in celebration of the couple.

Other castmates from previous Challenge seasons also commented, including Jennifer West, Gabby Allen, and Natalie Anderson. Comments also arrived from Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett and Christie Murphy.

The Spies, Lies & Allies season’s eighth episode airs on September 29, with teases of a rookie planning to “detonate” the veteran alliance. Based on all indications, Kaycee and Nany’s relationship could remain one of the strongest parts of a veteran alliance already shown to be crumbling.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.