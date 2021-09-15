The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies sneak peek previews first date, friend torn between allies in Episode 6

The Challenge stars Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez enjoy a date night on Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

Love will be in the air when The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 arrives as two castmates look to become even closer in a new sneak preview.

However, their emerging relationship could also be problematic for a particular alliance going on for Season 37, forcing cast members to choose sides.

The latest sneak peek footage features several storylines that viewers can expect to see ahead of what looks to be an intriguing episode of the MTV series.

Challenge castmates enjoy ‘first date’ in sneak peek

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 will have Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark’s relationship under the spotlight again, as the two have a date night.

It’s actually being called their “first date,” possibly during their time together on The Challenge or anywhere. Sneak peek footage reveals Kaycee going to Nany’s door with flowers in hand for her romantic interest.

The footage also shows castmates cheering them on from a balcony of Challenge headquarters. The ladies walk out to the pool area where Kaycee has chocolate-covered strawberries and a chilled bottle of something special ready for Nany under the moonlight.

Ashley Mitchell yells out to Kaycee and Nany that she’ll make sure everyone goes inside and stops watching. However, in a confessional, she admits seeing the date makes her “sick” because she’s “so lonely.”

Ahead of Season 37’s premiere episode, the two castmates revealed that they are now together. Nany posted an Instagram photo next to Kaycee, seemingly making it official before opening up more in an exclusive interview.

The ladies were first castmates together on Total Madness two seasons ago. That was Kaycee’s rookie season after winning Big Brother, and the veteran Nany quickly developed a crush on her castmate. However, Kaycee was in a relationship off the show back home. Some of the flirty footage and fights that were shown in Season 35 led to some issues for Kaycee back home.

She seemed to assure her girlfriend at the time that Nany wouldn’t be an issue for their relationship.

Fast forward to the present day, and Kaycee’s previous relationship ended earlier this year. However, a new one is continuing to take shape. The two castmates have enjoyed trips together to Ibiza and Mexico. In addition, they’ve visited each other’s hometowns, showing just how much they enjoy one another’s company.

Challenge star must choose sides, ‘all-out chaos’ coming

After Kaycee tells Nany how much she appreciates her and deserves love, the two castmates begin to talk about the game again. After all, they’ll still have to make moves that are best for one another going forward in Spies, Lies & Allies.

“Thank you for this great night, after everything that went down between Josh [Martinez] and Fessy [Shafaat]. So much drama,” Nany says to Kaycee.

“Josh is mad because he feels I have Fessy’s back before his, and he does not like that,” Kaycee replies, adding Josh has a narrow vision for the game.

Nany admits in a confessional she feels bad for Kaycee being “100 percent stuck in the middle” of her Big Brother friends and allies.

Not much more is revealed beyond that, but viewers have already seen the other sneak preview from the episode. It showed Fessy and Josh getting into it inside headquarters. Josh’s teammate Amber Borzotra is also seen in an altercation with rookie Esther Agunbiade.

With the Season 37, Episode 6 synopsis describing “all-out chaos,” there’s definitely gonna be romance and drama going on when the installment debuts on Wednesday, September 15. However, the episode is also just one hour long, which could leave a major cliffhanger for viewers.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.