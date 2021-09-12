The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 synopsis teases ‘all-out chaos’ and ‘secret hookup’ among cast members

Fessy Shafaat in a preview scene from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

After a relatively calm fifth episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers might see a lot more drama amongst the cast members in Episode 6.

Based on the synopsis for the upcoming episode, there will be “all-out chaos” within The Challenge headquarters.

That could be a bad sign for the veteran alliance based on preview footage which shows several potential fights are on the way.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 details for Alien

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 is titled Alien and will feature a new mission called Turning Agents. The latest daily challenge involves spinning cars with competitors strapped to the top, having to hang on for a wild ride.

Meanwhile, things are ready to explode inside The Challenge headquarters. The new synopsis via IMDB describes “all-out chaos” between several Big Brother stars from the cast.

“The slow-burning tension between Fessy, Josh, and Amber erupts into all-out chaos. Agents are taken for a spin during the dizzying ‘Turning Agents’ mission. Two players have a shocking secret hookup,” the synopsis says.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers saw an explosive elimination event in Episode 4 as Josh Martinez became upset with castmate Fessy Shafaat over his game move to send Amber Borzotra into elimination.

Before that, only rookies had been going into elimination, but Fessy felt it was in his best interest to try to eliminate Amber due to their situation on Double Agents.

Josh had begged him not to do it in private conversations and then became enraged when his friend and ally went against those wishes.

Amber was able to win the elimination event with rookie partner Hughie Maughan and rejoined the game. However, previews have shown that things will erupt with Josh, Fessy, Amber, and Esther Agunbiade.

Who will Spies, Lies & Allies’ secret hookup be?

So far, the Spies, Lies & Allies season has produced its fair share of showmances and hookups amongst castmates. Viewers have seen Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez take their relationship to a new phase.

In addition, Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia have at least a kiss and screentime, while Nelson Thomas has had showmances with Ashley Mitchell and rookie Berna Canbeldek.

In Episode 4, rookie Michele Fitzgerald was eliminated, which ended a showmance she was exploring with rookie Emanuel Neagu. Emanuel bid her farewell by kissing her and telling her he loved her before she left.

However, the early part of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 showed Emanuel’s castmate Tori Deal there to comfort him following Michele’s departure. Could that have been an early hint towards the “secret hookup” coming in the new episode?

It should be interesting to see what unfolds with all the chaos, as the cast should certainly be talking quite a bit after Episode 6!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.