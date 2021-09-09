The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 sneak peek reveals upcoming fights and teammates having issues

The Challenge’s Amber Borzotra confronts castmate Fessy Shafaat with Cory Wharton watching. Pic credit: MTV

Viewers will see more of the fallout from a cast member’s previous elimination decision when The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 arrives.

A sneak peek for the installment arrived at the tail end of Episode 5, showing members of the house getting into several verbal and possibly physical altercations.

Based on the footage, Challenge fans could be in for an explosive episode now that the Big Brother alliance appears to have ended.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 sneak peek released

Fessy Shafaat made a power move in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 by choosing to “blindside” Amber Borzotra and send her into elimination. That caused Josh Martinez to erupt in the stands trying to tell Fessy not to do it. Amber wasn’t happy either.

She ultimately won in elimination alongside rookie teammate Hughie Maughan, but the damage had already been done by Fessy.

In the early part of Episode 5, Josh comforted Amber, who said in her confessional that she’s done trusting the other Big Brother players besides Josh. She also said Fessy’s move “lit a fire” in her going forth.

Amber was still showing signs of being irritated with Fessy, as she was standing next to him in the deliberation later. When he said everyone was playing a “straightforward game,” she called him out for his choice of words.

There wasn’t much more beyond that, as the next elimination featured two men who were rookies going head to head. However, it appears that Episode 6 will feature more of the tensions between the Big Brother stars.

The sneak preview footage below shows Josh and Fessy having a heated verbal confrontation, with Fessy also putting his hands on Josh. In another scene that looks to be connected to it, Fessy’s teammate Esther Agunbiade throws water on Amber.

The episode will also feature a new mission called Turning Agents. The competitors will be strapped on top of cars that are spinning out of control. It’s unknown what the objective is, but it appears some cast members are enjoying it, and others are terrified.

CT’s teammate Berna surprised by his comments

Not only does the footage above preview the altercations and the daily mission atop spinning cars, but also some issues between Chris “CT” Tamburello and Berna Canbeldek.

“Me and Berna aren’t really talking,” CT says in the trailer after another scene shows him telling Emy, “I don’t care who gets mad at me.”

He goes on to say there are “red flags” coming up involving him and his teammate. That seems similar to what CT dealt with in Double Agents, although viewers saw him realize the error of his ways with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Berna’s proven herself in elimination and also by helping CT win the daily challenge in Episode 5, so it’s surprising to see that CT may not be on board with her so soon.

Berna seemed surprised by this too. She took to Twitter after the sneak peek arrived Wednesday night to give her thoughts.

Pic credit: @bernacanbeldekk/Twitter

Based on Berna’s tweet, she wasn’t aware why CT would say something like that about them as teammates. Could there be something brewing behind the scenes?

Many viewers will certainly be curious to see why there’s tension following their win to become The Agency in Episode 5. Not only that, but the potential repercussions from the fights involving Josh, Fessy, Amber, and Esther will be worth seeing.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.