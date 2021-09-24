Tori Deal from The Challenge comments on instigating Spies, Lies & Allies drama in Episode 6

Tori Deal commented on all the drama she had a part in instigating in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 featured a chaotic fight between best friends as Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat got into an argument after not speaking for about a week.

The two were going at it due to Fessy’s previous power move in Episode 4 when he sent Josh’s teammate, Amber Borzotra, into elimination after Josh had asked him earlier on not to do it.

Amber won that elimination and came back, but she and Josh still had their issues with Fessy, leading to continued tension between them.

So in Episode 6, when Tori Deal decided to have some fun and instigate things by accusing Fessy of eating a pizza Amber had been looking for, it caused the drama to erupt.

Tori speaks about her role in instigating Season 37 drama

During the recent episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, cast member Tori Deal talked about her role in what happened in Episodes 6 and 7 of Spies, Lies & Allies.

“We had all gotten back from the club, and I mean, you see a beer in my hand, and I’m just like, ‘I’m bored.’ Ya know? I mean, we talked about this last episode, you know? The camera guys were like, ‘Do it!’ Tori shared with co-host Aneesa Ferreira.

“Fessy knew what I was doing, and obviously, he didn’t want me to do it. I’m not putting any blame on anybody but myself for that, but, you know, it was a joke, for sure,” she added.

Tori said it created “a lot of f*****g bulls**t,” but also mentioned that the Episode 6 ratings were the highest of the season so far.

Aneesa went on to say The Challenge “started off as a drama-based gameshow of your favorite personalities on MTV.” She added it doesn’t matter which reality show it is, that people watch them as an escape to see the drama on TV away from their own lives.

Aneesa awarded Tori and Cory “Dirtiest Deed” for instigating

During each episode of Aneesa and Tori’s podcast, they choose a “Dirtiest Deed” that one cast member did during The Challenge episode. For Season 37, Episode 7, Aneesa gave it to Cory and Tori for instigating the drama with pizza.

Tori owned up to it, though, admitting she deserved it and deserved to feel bad for what happened as a result of instigating.

“I deserve to feel bad. I watched my friend go home, and I know that people think, ‘Oh, that person can’t be your friend if you do something like that.’ Dude, friends can f*** with each other,” Tori said.

“It was nerve-wracking watching TJ roll up there. I mean, nobody wanted that outcome at all, you know?” Tori added, sharing she felt bad it also affected Esther, as she got sent into elimination.

Later during their podcast, they spoke with castmate Fessy Shafaat. He said people asked him why Tori did that if they were cool with each other.

“I said, ‘Honestly, we all f**k around and joke around in the house. Like I honestly don’t think she wanted to take it that far,'” Fessy shared he told some people in defense of Tori.

In another interview, Fessy took responsibility for his actions during the fight, admitting he understands why he was sent home for putting his hand on Josh’s face, but also said cast members thought Josh might get kicked off too.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.