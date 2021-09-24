The Challenge 37: Fessy Shafaat shares why cast thought Josh Martinez would be sent home after their fight

The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat stands outside headquarters with a member of security following his Season 37 fight with Josh Martinez. Pic credit: MTV

During a recent interview, The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat gave additional details about his altercation with his friend and castmate, Josh Martinez, on Season 37.

The two got into a major blowup during Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6, with security getting between them before it went too far. However, things still went a bit too far based on production’s rules when Fessy shoved Josh’s face away with his hand.

With that, Fessy got sent home the next day, while Josh received a warning for his involvement. Based on Fessy’s recent comments, though, many cast members thought Josh might be going home for what he did.

Spies, Lies & Allies blowup involved Big Brother allies

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies had one of its most explosive episodes of the season when friends and allies got into it in Episode 6.

It all started as an argument between Amber Borzotra and Fessy Shafaat, as the two were still at odds over Fessy “blindsiding” her by sending her into elimination in Episode 4.

As she and Fessy were having their heated argument, castmates, including Tori Deal and Cory Wharton, went to find Josh Martinez to bring him to the scene. Once he got there, he began sticking up for Amber and getting in Fessy’s face as the two yelled at one another.

Things eventually got physical, with Fessy putting his hands on Josh’s chest. Josh threw a cup at Fessy and inadvertently hit a member of the security team with his arm based on the footage above.

Fessy shoved Josh’s face away with his hand. After that, security intervened to separate Josh and Fessy so nothing more would happen between them that night.

Later on, Fessy apologized to a teary-eyed Josh in another room. The next day, they also had a one-on-one talk about their differences and resolved their situation before hugging it out.

However, the damage was done. Host TJ Lavin told Fessy in Episode 7 he was “deactivated” and no longer part of the season. Meanwhile, Josh received a warning, with TJ telling him that the way he’s behaved on the show has been “embarrassing.”

Fessy says castmates thought Josh might be sent home

After the episode aired this past Wednesday on MTV, Fessy appeared on the Watch With US Weekly podcast, hosted by Emily Longeretta.

She brought up the big fight and its repercussions, asking Fessy if he was surprised he got sent home or had a feeling he probably would be.

“I thought the worst, so I was thinking there was definitely a possibility because I knew I was in the wrong for touching Josh’s face. So, I knew I wasn’t innocent, so I had a little bad feeling about it,” Fessy said.

He went on to say castmates were surprised that Josh was allowed to remain on the show after what happened.

“Everybody was hugging on Josh the morning after because, you know, he had split my chin open with the cup and [was] kind of still going at it, and I remained calm pretty much the whole night. So I was like, if they kick Josh off, they’re gonna kick me off too,” Fessy shared.

“When TJ said that Josh was gonna stay, I was like- I had a little hope, you know? I was like maybe TJ lets us off with a warning just because they know me and Josh are friends,” he added.

TJ doesn't show up to the house often, but when he does it's NEVER good news. After a rowdy night, the house will never be the same. 😲 #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/UhvJDrD5mw — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 24, 2021

Fessy said when he learned he was going home, he understood the decision and that he takes full responsibility for his actions. Emily asked Fessy if it’s fair that only he went home after the fight, though.

“I mean, I’m not the judge to say what’s fair and what’s not fair. You know? All I know is at the end of the day, I could’ve controlled what I did, and I wouldn’t have been in that situation,” Fessy said.

As the episode aired this past Wednesday, many cast members reacted, including Fessy. He shared a lengthy message on social media, which has some fans wondering if he will be back on The Challenge after the incident.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.