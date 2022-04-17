The Challenge alum Morgan Willett shows off stunning outfits for Coachella and Revolve music festivals

Morgan Willett while on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

It’s music festival season, and former Challenge star Morgan Willett is in her element as she’s attending the various events in California.

Morgan, who recently revealed details about being an influencer and how being on MTV really helped with her Instagram, attended Coachella Friday and then headed off for the Revolve music festival a day later.

Through various Instagram posts, she showed off the different festival attire she’d chosen to wear, with several unique looks popping up in her photos and video clips.

Morgan Willett shows off her Coachella looks

The Challenge: War of the Worlds competitor Morgan Willett has been living her best life, as she shared a day ago that she’d boarded a private jet to make the flight out to Coachella.

In one of the photos she shared on her Instagram post, Morgan was rocking a trucker cap with a smiley face, oversized shades, white sneakers, and comfy-looking attire for the plane as she enjoyed some Veuve Clicquot champagne in her seat.

Other photos revealed Morgan posing on the jet’s steps and sipping some bubbly in her seat. A close-up of her hat shows the words “Happy Without You” on it, which could be some shade thrown towards a certain ex-boyfriend.

On her Instagram Story, Morgan showed off the outfit she wore for the first day of the Coachella festival in Indio, California. She hung out with another Big Brother star, Analyse Talavera, and they seemed to be having fun partying the night away.

Morgan wore an all-black outfit that had mesh on the top and legs, with what appeared to be a bikini bottom. Analyse wore a low-cut and short skirt as she and Morgan raised their drinks in the air and danced.

Pic credit: @morganleighwillett/Instagram Story

Morgan also shared an Instagram post revealing more of her outfit, including black boots and views from alternate angles.

The first-day lineup for Coachella included acts such as Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Harry Styles, and Daniel Cesar. There was also a surprise appearance from Justin Bieber, who joined Cesar on stage during his set.

Morgan also attending REVOLVE festival

Monsters & Critics reported in the past week or so that Morgan was planning to attend several festivals, including Stagecoach and Coachella. She revealed on Saturday that she was headed to Revolve festival in La Quinta, California, right after Coachella.

That meant it was time for a new look, and Morgan was decked out in a light blue Dorothy Terry Jacquard Mini Dress that included a Jax Terry Jacquard bucket hat to keep her cool.

Based on the Revolve website’s description, the lightweight terry cloth dress features a floral pattern with a front cut-out and halterneck tie closure.

Pic credit: @morganleighwillett/Instagram

In another slide, she showed a closeup of herself with blue eye shadow to accentuate her look. Morgan labeled it “day 2 feelin’ the blue” as she prepared for her next day of festival fun.

Pic credit: @morganleighwillett/Instagram Story

According to Billboard, fashion retailer Revolve teamed up with Los Angeles hospitality company The h.wood Group for this year’s event. The scheduled performers were Ty Dolla $ign, Bia, and Jessie Murph.

There were also special guest performances on the schedule for the two-day event, including Latto, Mills, Iann Dior, and Jack Harlow. A Revolve Instagram post also revealed Post Malone would be among the guest performers.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.