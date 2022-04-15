Justin Bieber is the surprise guest at Coachella 2022

Justin Bieber at the 2016 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Coachella 2022 gets underway on Friday, and the multi-day music festival is already jam-packed full of plenty of entertaining musical acts, including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd.

Based on recent rumors, music superstar Justin Bieber is ready to surprise the audience with a performance during the event.

The big news arrives as Bieber doesn’t have any scheduled on his latest tour and should give a boost to the music festival, which saw Kanye West drop out recently.

Justin Bieber to give surprise Coachella performance

Several months ago, news hit that Justin Bieber had to postpone a show due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, he recovered and has been performing recently on his concert tour. Now it looks like he’ll shock fans with his arrival on the Coachella stage.

According to TMZ, Bieber will pop up on stage with fellow Canadian singer Daniel Caesar on Friday so they can perform the smash hit Peaches for the crowd. The 2021 song, which also features Giveon, has been certified three-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Caesar is amongst the scheduled performers for Coachella’s opening day on Friday. Per TMZ’s report, Coachella production sources leaked word of Bieber’s surprise appearance.

It’s unknown if Giveon will also be part of the performance or if there will be additional songs performed when Bieber hits the stage.

Justin has been making stops around the United States as part of his Justice World Tour. His most recent performance happened in Miami, Florida, with his next show in Cincinnati next week.

On Thursday, a clip arrived from his time on stage in Miami. He spoke to the crowd about the importance of their generation continuing discussions about racism and other social issues.

Fans previously saw Justin take the Coachella stage in 2019 for a surprise performance as she showed up during Ariana Grande’s headlining set.

Fans can watch Coachella 2022 live stream online

Beliebers can check out a live stream of Coachella 2022 via the festival’s official YouTube channel or on their website. The event begins at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, April 15, with shows running through the weekend.

The festival resumes next Friday, April 22, and concludes with performances on Sunday, April 24.

Daniel Cesar is among the scheduled performers on Friday, set to take the stage at 10:35 p.m. Pacific Time. Sometime during that set, Justin Bieber should arrive on stage for Peaches and maybe additional songs.

In addition to the rumored surprise appearance featuring Bieber, other performers on Friday include Carly Rae Jepsen, Ari Lennox, Arcade Fire, Lil Baby, and Harry Styles. Check out the full concert lineup via the official Coachella website.

Kanye West was amongst this year’s headline performers, but the rapper dropped out recently amid his recent controversies involving Instagram and his removal as a Grammys performer. In his place, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are now headliners for those dates.