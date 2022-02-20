Justin Bieber concert canceled after singer tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 forcing him to cancel a concert stop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After just launching his Justice World Tour, an upcoming Justin Bieber concert stop was canceled after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

The tour, which will feature Bieber performing all across the globe, began this past Friday in San Diego, California, with Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber among those attending the show.

However, a statement arrived indicating several members of Bieber’s team have tested positive for COVID-19. With Bieber also testing positive, more cancelations may be on the way.

Justin Bieber concert canceled due to COVID-19

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour concert has been underway in 2022, with stops all across the United States scheduled into June. He had an upcoming concert date scheduled for Sunday, February 20, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bieber was initially supposed to perform at the T-Mobile Arena there, but due to testing positive for COVID-19, TMZ reports that forced them to cancel the show.

TMZ reported that Bieber’s rep told them the singer found out he had COVID-19 on Saturday and so far is doing fine. The show set to take place in Vegas will reportedly be rescheduled for a new date this summer.

He has other concert dates scheduled for this week, including a stop in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, followed by The Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Justice World Tour was originally set to take place in the summer of 2021. However, according to Justin Bieber’s website, it was moved to 2022 “due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state.”

Other members of Bieber’s team also have COVID-19

On Saturday night, a tweet arrived via @JusticeTourNews, which provides news and updates about the Justice World Tour. A statement reveals multiple positive COVID-19 tests within Bieber’s team, forcing the concert date’s cancelation.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” a statement said.

It also mentions the new Justin Bieber concert date for the Las Vegas, Nevada show will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with those holding tickets able to use them towards that show or request a refund.

Pic credit: @JusticeTourNews/Twitter

As mentioned, Justin performed the opening show for his concert tour on Friday night in San Diego. Fans have shared various clips on social media that they recorded at the show, including Bieber performing his song Boyfriend.

boyfriend – justin bieber (live from Justice Tour) pic.twitter.com/LxVjBWI2qa — best of Justice Tour (@thejusticetour) February 19, 2022

It wasn’t revealed when Justin Bieber contracted COVID-19, so it’s unknown if he’ll have to cancel more of his upcoming shows. The tour is scheduled to run through March 2023.

After Bieber performs in the United States, the tour has shows scheduled around the globe including stops in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Israel.

Ahead of his Justice World Tour getting started, Bieber performed at Revolve’s Super Bowl over a week ago. Several days later, he was spotted on a double date at Super Bowl 56 in Las Angeles with his wife Hailey and friends Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.