Hailey Bieber pairs black leather bustier with leather jacket and jeans for effortlessly sexy look 

Hailey Bieber pairs a black leather bustier with a leather jacket and jeans for an effortlessly sexy look. Pic credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber was the definition of effortlessly sexy in a black leather bustier.

The stylish trendsetter paired the leather bustier with a two-tone leather and suede jacket.

Finally, she sported cargo jeans and black pointed heels to complete her look.

The model/wife of Justin Bieber was spotted getting a bite to eat with best friend Kendall Jenner at LA eatery The Nice Guy.

Hailey Bieber is effortlessly sexy in a black leather bustier, flame jacket, and jeans

Hailey Bieber looked chic outside of Malibu hotspot The Nice Guy. The wife of pop star Justin Bieber was glowing in a bustier and cargo jeans ensemble.

Pic credit: Backgrid

You can dress like Hailey Bieber if you have some serious cash. The stylish celeb wore a cropped leather bustier top by Miaou Mara that revealed her taut abs. Hailey paired the leather bustier with a two-tone jacket from Acne Studios Spring 2022 collection. The designer jacket features leather and suede flame-shaped accents and is not yet in stores. The model sported black pointed heels and chic cargo pants to round out the look.

If you have ever wanted to dress like Hailey, you are in luck. The stylish model plans to collaborate with the fashion director of Vogue Australia, Christine Centenera, to launch a fashion line this year.

Shortly after Hailey arrived, BFF Kendall Jenner entered the restaurant, and she was not alone. Kanye West and Travis Scott were also in the house. Earlier in the evening, Travis and Kanye enjoyed a listening party at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant for Ye’s new album, Donda 2.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been best friends for years, and they often model together. In a viral video, the two played Never have I Ever, drank Kendall’s tequila, and made mac and cheese.

Hailey Bieber was with Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, and Kanye West

Although Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going through a public feud on social media, some of Kim’s family members were spotted at The Nice Guy.

Kardashian affiliates include Kim’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who was with her best friend Hailey Bieber. Kendall and Khloe stopped following Kanye this week on Instagram after his comments about Kim.

Other celebrities include Kanye West and Travis Scott, who came from Kanye’s listening party for Donda 2 at Nobu. Scott collaborated with Ye for a song on the new album. Travis Scott has had an exciting week--Kylie Jenner announced the birth of their second child, a son, on Monday.

Donda 2 has a scheduled release date of February 22.